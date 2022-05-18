FRONT ROYAL — Renovations to a state-run fish hatchery near Front Royal should help replenish a species decimated decades ago by industrial pollution dumping.
Construction continues on upgrades to the Front Royal Fish Hatchery off Strasburg Road in the Waterlick area. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources can resume facility operations once the general contractor completes the project and agencies carry out inspections, test equipment and issue necessary permits, State Hatchery Superintendent Brendan Delbos said by phone Monday.
The renovation project includes the construction of a new hatchery building, a filtration system and plumbing to take filtered water to four, newly lined ponds.
“So it’s really going to allow us to bring this hatchery into the 21st century with some more modern technology and really, hopefully, allow us to increase not only our production, the numbers going up, but the efficiency of our operations,” Delbos said.
New rubber pond liners replace the original layers of clay and improve how the collection reservoirs hold water. The facility can then conserve water and control its quality, Delbos said. The project also replaces outdated harvest structures used to take fish out of the ponds at the end of the production season, he added.
The department intends to use the upgrades to raise small-mouth bass and to restock the South River and tributaries to the Shenandoah River with the species, Delbos said. The agency then plans to produce walleye and, from there, raise northern pike and continue using the facility to transfer other species, Delbos said.
The renovations are being paid for by a settlement reached with the E.L. du Pont de Nemours company over polluting local waters with mercury.
The United States of America and the Virginia Secretary of Natural Resources sued E.L. du Pont de Nemours and Company over the firm’s dumping of mercury into the South River near Waynesboro. The company released the chemical into the waterway between 1929 and 1950, according to the lawsuit. DuPont used mercury in the manufacture of acetate fibers at its plant bordering the river. Tests conducted 25 years later detected mercury in the river downstream from the plant, prompting efforts to remedy the contamination problem.
Parties reached a settlement in the case in 2017 with a consent decree that obligated DuPont to pay $42,069,917 to the plaintiffs for natural resource restoration projects; unreimbursed costs associated with the assessment of the damages to natural resources totaling $214,038; and to fund the hatchery renovation to compensate for lost recreational fishing opportunities. DuPont had already spent approximately $7 million toward the assessment costs. The decree states that the hatchery renovations would cost at least $7 million to $8 million.
The consent decree marked the largest natural resources damages settlement in Virginia history.
“It’s really one of our oldest and most storied fish hatcheries within the agency,” Delbos said.
Construction on the hatchery began in the early 1930s as a project of the Civilian Conservation Corps — a federal, voluntary program set up to provide jobs for unemployed people during the Great Depression. The hatchery opened in 1933 and, as the department’s northernmost facility, serves the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia, Delbos said.
The hatchery historically produced small-mouth bass and walleye, Delbos said. The cleanliness of the water and the hatchery’s proximity to other facilities also allowed the department to use the Front Royal site as a transfer station for other species, Delbos said. The agency can keep trout or catfish from other hatcheries in the Front Royal facility before introducing the fish to waterways in this region, he explained.
“So that’s a good, strategic location for us, again, to hit a lot of those waters in that general area,” Delbos said.
