BERRYVILLE — FISH of Clarke County is embarking on a new idea to get food and household supplies to people who can't afford them.
The nonprofit Christian ministry will debut its Mobile Community Table program from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Millwood Community Center.
Basically, the program is designed to make items available to the needy in a covert way.
"It's not going to look like a food distribution," although that will be part of the program, said FISH volunteer Anne Cushman.
FISH operates a food bank at its headquarters on East Main Street in Berryville. Some items are donated, while others are purchased by the ministry, Cushman said.
The food bank is open from 8-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Or, people can call FISH at 540-955-1823 to arrange for a non-contact delivery to them.
Any Clarke County resident in need of food can request assistance, said Cushman.
Yet a study by the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) revealed that one-third of county residents without a secure food supply weren't seeking out food, she said.
Some are reluctant to ask for help, according to FISH and DSS officials. That includes people who've never needed it before, but who suddenly need it.
Visiting the Mobile Community Table shouldn't embarrass anyone, Cushman said.
The program essentially will be a small, food-focused community festival. Prepared foods will be available for visitors to taste, and recipes will be shared. "Snack pack" bags will be available for children.
Anyone is welcome to attend. Those needing some food to take home will be able to obtain it discreetly, Cushman said. And, they'll be able to talk with DSS representatives to learn about other types of aid they may be able to receive, she said.
For record-keeping purposes, visitors seeking food may be asked for their names and addresses, but they can decline to provide that information, she said.
Nobody who says they need food will be denied it.
FISH has purchased a box truck it will use for future Mobile Community Table events. It's expected to arrive in October. Meanwhile, volunteers will bring food to Millwood in their own vehicles for the Sept. 24 event, Cushman said.
"This will be our soft opening," she said.
The community center is at 1610 Millwood Road.
Cushman said FISH aims to make Mobile Community Table visits to other locations in Clarke County on a monthly basis.
