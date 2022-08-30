Fit and cool in the pool

Latest AP News
- Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
- In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse
- US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
- Religious health care providers beat ACA restriction appeal
- Labor board rules Tesla must let workers wear union clothing
- First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound
- California may act as US refuge for transgender youth
- Governor, lawmakers debate longer run for California nukes
- California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill
- Kentucky city reports $4M electronic theft of housing funds
- New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March
- Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'
Local News
Monday, August 29, 2022
- Star staff report
-
- 0
MIDDLETOWN — Laurel Ridge Community College is part of a Virginia Community College System (VCCS) effort to prepare the thousands of employees needed to shore up the state’s infrastructure, according to a new release from the college.
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing since February, were recently discovered in Clarke County.
- Star staff report
-
- 1
Motorists on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County can begin using the newly constructed Opequon Creek bridge on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Sunday, August 28, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Enloe was recently honored with the prestigious Michael R. Doucette Distinguished Faculty Award.
Friday, August 26, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 1
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing for six months, have been discovered in Clarke County.
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 31
Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins released the following statement Friday afternoon in response to recent allegations that he was involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
• Sharon Farinholt of ERA OakCrest Realty in Winchester will be part of a four-member panel during a national, invitation-only presentation on Aug. 31 titled “How to Maintain Momentum in a Shifting Market.” Farinholt said she was asked to serve on the panel because of her entrepreneurial spi…
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.