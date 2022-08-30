Fit and cool in the pool

Joanne Takach (front) of Winchester and other area residents participate in water aerobics in the outdoor pool in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park on Monday as the temperature approached 90 degrees. The class is offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

