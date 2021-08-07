Beauty pageants will usher in a week of fun Sunday at the Clarke County Fair, which returns a year after being cancelled due to the pandemic.
The fair’s opening ceremony is set for 5 p.m. at the Clarke County Fairgrounds and will include a welcome from local officials and music performances by Clarke County High School students. It will be followed by the Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County and Junior Miss Clarke County Fair contests.
The grand finale will be the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant during which five young women will compete for a $1,000 educational scholarship.
The contestants are:
Trysten Jackson, daughter of Allyson Dovel and Owen Jackson of Bluemont
Katie Butterfield, daughter of Rickey and Jessie McQuiller of Berryville
Kaylee Anderson, daughter of Tricia and Tank Nalls of Berryville
Kaleigh Elrod, daughter of Andrea and Rick Elrod of Bluemont
Angel Crider, daughter of Stacie Strauss, Trevor Strauss and Glen Crider of Bluemont
Annie and Pat Gatson, pageant co-directors, both said they are thankful the fair is being held this year and have enjoyed seeing familiar faces at pageant practice.
“Some of these ladies have been doing our pageants since they were in the Little Miss division, so seeing them now in the older divisions is so fun, and a reminder of how much a year can change things,” Pat Gatson said.
The Little Miss Pageant will return 7 p.m. Monday.
