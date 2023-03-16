BERRYVILLE — Five people are seeking a temporary appointment to the vacated Russell District seat on the Clarke County School Board.
Leigh Carley, Todd Carlisle, Jaime Clark, Casey Kennedy and Patrick Wilbourne recently applied to fill the seat through the rest of the year.
The Russell seat — like the four other district seats on the board — will be up for grabs in the Nov. 7 general election for a four-year term.
Andrew MacDonald resigned from the seat in February after taking a job as an assistant state attorney general. He said Attorney General Jason Miyares determined it would be a conflict of interest for him to continue serving on the School Board.
In the fall of 2021, the board appointed MacDonald to temporarily succeed another Russell District member, Zara Ryan, who had resigned. MacDonald then got the most votes in a special election last November to fill the seat through the remainder of Ryan’s term.
The board is privately interviewing each of the hopefuls this week.
A public hearing will be held during the board’s regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday to get county residents’ opinions on the applicants. The meeting, which will be broadcast live online, will be held at the schools’ administration building at 317 W. Main St.
Carley, who lives on Old Charles Town Road, ran unsuccessfully for the seat in November. She is an outpatient therapist with New Insights LLC and a wraparound care coordinator with Loudoun County Mental Health Substance Abuse and Developmental Services. She previously was a mental health case manager for the Northwestern Community Services Board, her résumé shows.
“I believe that my expertise in mental health is crucial,” she wrote in her application to the School Board, “as we continue to navigate the effects of (students’) isolation from COVID, as well as the many other difficulties students and teachers face.”
Carley has a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in psychology. In her application, she describes herself as “a strong networker” able to build alliances between the Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) and nonprofit organizations.
Carlisle lives on Triple J Road. His résumé shows he has more than 35 years in the information technology field, including with government systems engineering and security as well as systems analysis, operations and deployments. He also has a master’s degree in business administration and has served as project manager for a commercial construction project and taught college-level courses.
In addition, he previously was on local planning and historic preservation commissions, and he has been on the boards of three nonprofit organizations. He served as chairman of two.
“I have a diverse background that could be valuable for an academic board seeking to continue modernizing its instruction paths and physical facilities,” Carlisle wrote in his application. “Experience in business and technology may give a board a unique perspective on how to better use technology to enhance learning and teaching.”
Clark, of Custer Court, works in the Clarke County revenue commissioner’s and treasurer’s offices. She is a graduate of West Springfield High School in Fairfax County and has pursued general studies at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale Campus, her résumé shows.
In her application, Clarke emphasized that she has more than 20 years of experience in client services and working with various groups.
All of that, she wrote, “goes hand in hand with ... the ability to be a team player, with years of learned techniques to de-escalate various scenarios, resolve conflict and ... help others.”
Kennedy, of Stringtown Road, is director of infrastructure services and construction for Allcom Global Services in Reston. He has degrees in mathematics and mechanical/aerospace engineering from universities in Texas, his résumé indicates.
Having two children, coupled with his career experience, “gives me the ability to make complex decisions in a timely manner, while staying on budget and keeping the best interests of those impacted at the forefront,” he wrote in his application.
Kennedy added that he wants “to have a positive impact on the educational environment of the students and faculty of CCPS.”
Wilbourne, of Allen Road, is executive pastor of Winchester Church of God but a former teacher and administrator at Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School. He has a master’s degree in education, with a focus on school leadership, and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, his résumé shows.
“My experiences in public education give me insight into the workings of the school division, the needs of staff and the realities present that sometimes are not understood by the general public,” he wrote in his application. Regardless, “I desire to hear parents and their needs.”
“Public education faces challenges and scrutiny like never before,” Wilbourne continued. He added that he understands “much of what happens in public education is driven by political and economic entities beyond local control.” Amid it all, he wants to advocate for students, parents and the teaching profession, he emphasized.
Each of the applicants either has children or grandchildren in the county’s schools, they indicated in their paperwork.
