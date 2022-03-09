STEPHENS CITY — Since being hired by the College of William & Mary in 2014, Alex Heacock has coached five All-American throwers and has had numerous other throwers keep the Tribe athletic department busy updating the school record book.
The crowd of 100 people in Sherando’s auditorium on Wednesday got to listen to plenty of reasons as to why Ella Carlson has what it takes to fit into an accomplished track & field throwing program like the one at W&M.
The 6-foot-2 Carlson — who will receive a scholarship to attend the NCAA Division I Williamsburg school — was one of five people who participated in Wednesday’s ceremony. Joining Carlson on stage were Aydan Willis (D-II University of Virginia at Wise for football), soccer players Elise Buonocore (D-II Emory & Henry College in Emory) and Kelsey Johnson (D-III Penn State Altoona) and softball player Isabel Hall, who will compete for D-III power Christopher Newport University in Newport News.
Sherando assistant coordinator of student activities and former head football coach Bill Hall, Warriors head football coach Jake Smith, and Sherando girls’ soccer coach Stacey Macoff spent the 15-minute ceremony raving about the character, work ethic, growth and leadership each of the five athletes have displayed, both in athletics and academics. Bill Hall got particularly emotional talking about how proud he is of his daughter Isabel.
Though Bill Hall and Smith are best known for their work in football, they each expressed how much they’ve enjoyed working with Carlson over the years. The school-record holder in the discus (138 feet, 5 inches), Carlson is the defending Class 4 state champion in that event, and she placed second in Class 4 in the shot put in 2021 with a personal record of 38-11. She’s the top returning thrower in Class 4 in that event.
Hall pointed out the goal-oriented Carlson lifts three mornings a week with him before the start of the school day all year. Smith has worked with Carlson as a throwing coach on the track team, and he’s been impressed with everything from her composure (Carlson was one foul throw away at the regional meet from not even qualifying for states in the discus, much less winning it) and her drive.
“Ella decided very early on what she wanted to accomplish,” Smith said. “What stands out to me is the energy and attitude that she brings to practice. Every single day, we emphasize getting better at one specific thing, and we trained all practice on that.”
Carlson — who will study psychology — reached out to W&M last winter because she thought it would be a good fit academically and athletically. Carlson said Heacock — who started off a throws coach in 2014 and was promoted to head coach in 2017 — responded quickly. He showed up to watch Carlson at the Class 4 meet at Liberty University last spring.
“[Heacock] has a very welcoming personality,” Carlson said. “He wants to get to know you. He cares about you as a person as well as an athlete. He wants to see you do well in the classroom. I wanted someone who was more than a coach, and he completely fits that.”
Carlson said W&M felt “like home” when she made an official visit at the end of September, and she enjoyed her interactions with the other throwers. Carlson also considered a scholarship offer from Bucknell, but on Oct. 26 she announced her verbal commitment to W&M.
In addition to the discus and shot put, Carlson is also interested in competing in the weight throw in the winter and the hammer and javelin in the spring for the Tribe, which placed fifth out of nine teams at last year’s Colonial Athletic Association meet.
“It means just about everything to me,” said Carlson about competing in college. “I’ve been working on this since seventh grade when I picked up a discus. I’ve been putting my time in and working really hard to get here. I want to keep pushing to my full potential, and I want to try everything with throws.”
Willis (5-10, 220 pounds) led the area with 145 tackles (28 more than the runner-up), including 27 for loss, last fall, and had 2.5 sacks. He was a First Team All-Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Willis will join a Cavaliers team that went 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the South Atlantic Conference last year.
Willis said he’s thankful for Smith, stating that he fought hard to find a college home for him. A week after establishing contact with UVA Wise, Willis was on campus in late January, and he received a scholarship offer at the end (it will cover 50 percent). Willis likes the quiet atmosphere of Wise and a coaching staff led by sixth-year head coach Dane Damron. The Cavs’ five wins last year were an improvement from 2-9 in their last full season in 2019.
“The coaches seem to care a lot, and it’s a program that seems to be on the uprise,” Willis said.
Willis wants be a caring coach himself. He plans on studying physical education and would like to coach at Sherando someday. Before then, he’s looking forward to getting the most out of his playing career.
“Ever since I started playing football, playing in college was a dream,” Willis said. “When I got that offer, tears came to my face. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to do this.’”
Buonocore — who will be a defensive center midfielder in college — had two goals and three assists last year for Sherando, when the Warriors played 11 games. She will join an Emory & Henry team that went 9-3-2 last fall after being accepted as a Division II program last summer. The Wasps will join the South Atlantic Conference next year and are led by new head coach Filipe Barateiro, a former assistant.
Buonocore visited Emory & Henry last month after the circumstances with her recruitment to Shepherd changed. (Buonocore’s sister Anna, a sophomore, was playing for Shepherd, but she is transferring to NCAA Division III Salisbury in Maryland.)
“The campus is really nice, and I really like the coach and his style of play,” said Buonocore, who will receive a partial athletic scholarship and has received several academic scholarships. “Everybody there is really nice and welcoming.”
Buonocore, who gave her commitment to E&H on Feb. 27, hasn’t decided on a major, but is interested in chemistry and biology.
Buonocore said it means a lot to sign at the college level, and she appreciated the opportunity to sign with Johnson.
“My hard work is starting to pay off,” Buonocore said. “And it’s nice being able to share this with Kelsey, because we’ve grown up together since rec soccer. It’s nice that both of us can enjoy our accomplishments together on the same day.”
A forward for the Warriors, Johnson had four goals and three assists last year. Johnson will join a Penn State Altoona team that went 8-10 overall and 5-3 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference last year.
Johnson will study nursing.
The 6-0 Hall will play first base and third base for Christopher Newport. In Sherando’s 14-game schedule last year, Hall batted .405 (15 for 37), which ranked 10th in the area; had 13 RBIs (tied for sixth); and scored 12 runs (tied for eighth).
The Captains are 9-0 this year and are ranked ninth nationally.
CNU — which competes in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference — went 28-14 (4-2 conference) last year and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 14th straight year in which a full season has taken place under head coach Keith Parr. The 2011 Captains team played in the national championship game. Since taking over in 2004, Parr has guided CNU to at least a share of 11 regular-season conference titles.
Hall is undecided on a major but is looking at continuing her STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) studies.
Carlson was glad she got to sign with her basketball teammate Hall.
“I’ve known her just about my whole life,” Carlson said. “We told each other when we first started playing sports, ‘One day I’m going to sign next to you,’ and today we did just that. That’s really a heartfelt moment that we accomplished our goals and we got this far.”
