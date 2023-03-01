Fix-it man

Zachary Fisher of Winchester, an employee of Power Concepts Electrical and Security Contractor in Winchester, uses an aerial lift to troubleshoot a lighting problem at the Kevin Anderson Field at Bridgeforth Stadium in Jim Barnett Park on Friday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

