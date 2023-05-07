WINCHESTER — Even though she attended Shenandoah Conservatory from 1982 to 1984, actress Kate Flannery didn’t get to enjoy a Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival until this year.
That’s because in the early 1980s, the school now known as Shenandoah University sent its students home during the annual springtime celebrations so its dormitories could be used by the marching bands who came to Winchester for the Firefighters’ and Grand Feature parades.
“They kicked us out!” Flannery said with a laugh.
This weekend, though, the 58-year-old finally got to enjoy Apple Blossom in style. She returned to Winchester to serve as the festival’s co-Grand Marshal, an honor she shared with James Wood High School graduate and CNBC anchor Brian Sullivan.
During an interview on Saturday, Flannery said she transferred from Shenandoah Conservatory to the University of the Arts in her hometown of Philadelphia in the fall of 1984 to further her training as an actor. After graduation, she found work with the national touring company of Chicago’s Second City and a comedic lounge act called “The Lampshades,” but her breakthrough to the big time proved to be elusive.
“I was 40 and still waiting tables,” Flannery said. “In show business, especially for a woman, that ain’t young. And actually, that ain’t young for waiting tables, either. ... But I made peace with it because I had a comedy act every Saturday and would sometimes guest star on shows like ‘Bernie Mac’ and ‘Boomtown,’ where I played Neal McDonough’s secretary.”
Her big break finally came in 2005 when she was cast in the American TV version of “The Office,” a remake of a popular British show of the same name that starred Ricky Gervais. In the U.S. version, Flannery portrayed alcoholic divorcee Meredith Palmer.
“The Office” proved to be a massive hit with American audiences, but it took a season or two for the show to catch on with viewers.
“That’s why I kept my restaurant job,” Flannery said. “I covered my shifts during the week and worked Sunday brunch because I didn’t know where this was going to go.”
Over the course of nine seasons, Flannery’s character Meredith did lots of outrageous things, including flashing supervisor Michael Scott (played by Steve Carrell) during an office Christmas party.
“My parents are so proud,” Flannery said with a laugh.
The character also shaved her head to avoid getting lice during a Season 9 episode of “The Office,” but Flannery said she was able to keep her real hair thanks to a bit of Hollywood trickery.
“That was the best bald cap in the business,” Flannery said. “We had the same [hair and makeup] guy who did ‘Star Trek: The Movie.’ ... He drew capillaries, stubble — it was a work of art, it really was.”
Flannery said she loves doing physical comedy and credits her training at Shenandoah Conservatory for teaching her how to be funny with movement and action rather than just dialogue.
“I learned on ‘The Office’ that I didn’t have to speak to get laughs, which is a great feeling,” she said.
Flannery’s time at Shenandoah also improved her dancing skills, which were on display in 2019 when she competed in ABC TV’s hit series “Dancing with the Stars.” She was the fifth person eliminated that season but agreed to participate in the show’s live tour in 2020, which played 24 cities before getting shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, Flannery makes occasional appearances with friend and comedic actor Jane Lynch in their anti-cabaret act, “Two Lost Souls.” She is also featured on Lynch’s 2016 album, “A Swingin’ Little Christmas,” which was in the Billboard Top 10 for several weeks.
“We are doing 16 cities this December,” Flannery said, referring to her annual holiday concerts performing “A Swingin’ Little Christmas” with Lynch. “I think we are contractually obligated to spend every December together, which I’m so happy about. The band is great and the music is fun and interesting, even beautiful.”
Flannery also added a credit to her resume while she was in Winchester for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. On Sunday, she shot a scene for an independent film called “Miss Valentine” that used the festival as a backdrop and is expected to wrap in the coming days.
While Flannery takes pride in her many artistic accomplishments, she is particularly proud of her involvement with “The Office.”
“It just speaks to so many people,” Flannery said. “You can watch the same episode a few times and still find something else to laugh at, and it has so much heart.”
