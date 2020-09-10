As the players on the Handley football team walked off the field following a 26-0 loss to Loudoun Valley on Oct. 8, 1983, at the Handley Bowl, they could see the looks of disappointment written across the faces of Judges head coach Ron Lindon and athletic director Jimmy Omps.
Exactly 14 months later, most of those players were celebrating a perfect 14-0 season and the first state football championship in the history of the school that opened in 1923.
And after they got done laughing and smiling inside the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium, they spent a few moments thinking about the journey they took to get there while they knelt and prayed with Lindon and Omps next to their white Handley bus. It certainly began long before the two-hour-plus drive from Winchester to Charlottesville to play Blacksburg in the Group AA championship game on Dec. 8, 1984.
“It was very emotional,” said Ronnie Putnam, a senior center in 1984, before pausing to collect himself in a recent phone interview. “We just realized what we had done. Every one of us was crying, because it was such a daunting task when you think about it.
“The aches and pains, all the blood, sweat and tears you put into it ... we’re all holding hands and saying the Lord’s Prayer. Everybody just let it all out.”
After giving everything they had to go from 2-8 in 1983 to 14-0 in 1984, the Judges more than deserved their moment of peace.
That 26-0 loss to Loudoun Valley kicked off a five-game losing streak to end the 1983 season. Handley was outscored 105-7 in the first four of those contests before falling to Warren County 28-21 to conclude the year. It was the first losing season for Lindon, who took over the Judges’ reins in 1976 and went 142-67-1 over the next 19 seasons, winning state titles in 1984 and 1994.
But there were some reasons to be more optimistic about the future. The 1984 team would have significant varsity experience (Putnam thought only two seniors were starting by the end of the 1983 season) and significant experience playing with each other, with 14 seniors having played together since they were at Daniel Morgan Middle School (in total, the 1984 Judges had 25 seniors on their 59-man roster).
Most importantly, Handley had a leadership group that was ready to run through a proverbial wall.
“There was no way in hell I was going to let that season go the way the last season went,” said Mike Combs, a senior offensive guard and defensive tackle.
Matt Shiffler, a senior tight end, linebacker and punter, said there were about four or five players who set the tone as far as making sure everyone was in the weight room and doing the work they needed to do to prepare for ‘84.
Combs, Putnam and Shiffler captained that team along with senior middle linebacker Darryl Williams. All four earned all-Northwestern District honors and all but Putnam earned All-Region II honors. Combs (offense) and Williams were each named to the Group AA-All State First Team. All four played in college, with Combs and Putnam going to Ferrum College to start up the school’s Division III program. Williams went to Division II Carson-Newman and Shiffler played for Division I William & Mary.
Handley’s leaders weren’t just keeping a watchful eye on the football field.
“We made a determination before the season started that there wasn’t going to be any partying, any drinking,” Putnam said. “There would be a bunch of us that would go around to the parties to make sure that didn’t happen.”
Once the games started, Handley’s defense appeared to have an unwritten rule about letting opponents cross their goal line.
Led by the “Judges for the Defense,” Handley opened the season with just under 140 consecutive scoreless minutes. The Judges shut out Harrisonburg 28-0 in the opener and James Wood 14-0 in Week 2. They jumped out to a 29-0 lead before giving up two later scores in a 29-12 win over Clarke County, the first of which came on a blocked punt return for a TD, in Week 3.
Handley and its 4-4 defense posted four shutouts, held 10 teams to single digits in points and allowed just under 150 yards per game for the season. It is the only Handley defense in the last 40 years to hold teams to under 8 points per game (7.4).
The Judges needed every bit of that defensive effort. Handley had a solid offense (20 points per game) but scored 14 points or less seven times and won by seven points or less five times. The Judges averaged 253.8 yards per game, mostly on the ground. Junior John Ivey (196 attempts, 977 yards, 10 TDs) led a group of a half-dozen running backs that combined for more than 2,500 rushing yards. Shiffler (27 catches, 429 yards, six TDs) was the top receiving threat.
Putnam said Handley ran a pro-I offense that leaned toward the option and resembled Notre Dame’s offense at the time. The offense was directed by junior quarterback Brent Kendall, who had 12 TDs and seven interceptions in a 57-completion season.
In the preseason, the Judges had Williams playing outside linebacker and fellow senior Willy Robinson playing at defensive tackle. Paul Brown — Handley’s defensive coordinator from 1977-90 and Handley’s first Black coach, according to Omps — said in a recent interview that Lindon suggested prior to a preseason scrimmage that the Judges pair Williams and Robinson together on the inside. The duo responded with more than 160 combined tackles, with Robinson (all-region) recovering four fumbles and Williams intercepting three passes.
Handley used 12 players on defense, using one sub for the linebacker spots. With the exception of Combs, Shiffer, and receiver/linebackers Scotty Jackson and Tracey McDole, everyone on Handley either played on defense or offense. The group also included all-region end and senior Tony Shobe and the Shipman brothers, Dale (a three-year starter) and David (all-region in 1984, five interceptions), both seniors, in the secondary.
“They hit, and they were fast,” Brown said. “Those guys were just a talented group of guys. The secondary was extremely intelligent. Everyone just played well together.”
“We just believed in one another,” said Combs (6-foot-2, 230 pounds in ‘84) of the defense. “We took care of our job and depended on the guy beside you. We didn’t want anybody to move the ball, and the one’s that scored on us, we were pissed at.”
“I’ve never seen a high school defense as good as that defense,” Shiffler said. “We had speed, we had preparedness. We just loved to play, and it showed.
“We had guys all over the field making plays. It wasn’t just the middle linebacker all the time, though we had one of the best we’ve seen come through Handley [in Williams]. [Williams] was one tough hombre. His attitude was, ‘You’re not running the ball on me,’ and they couldn’t. And another factor there is you had big Ol’ Mike Combs up front, who was usually double- or triple-teamed. That allowed Darryl to just run free.”
Putnam said, “I tell people all the time, Darryl was a good player until his senior year. His senior year, he was a great player, one of the best football players I’ve ever played with, college or high school. Something just clicked. He was a man among boys a lot of times.”
The defense stood tall in Handley’s fourth game against Park View, which Brown and Shiffler believe might have been the Judges’ toughest foe of the season. The Patriots were the defending Northwestern District champions and featured senior linebacker Jeff Lageman, who went on to star for U.Va. and start 118 games in a 10-year NFL career.
Park View led 7-6 and had the ball inside the Judges’ 20 with less than seven minutes remaining, but Handley stopped the Patriots on fourth-and-2 at the 15-yard line with 6:36 left. The Judges then embarked on a 75-yard drive, which included a 23-yard pass from Kendall to Jackson by the sideline that Putnam called one of the best catches he’d ever seen. Putnam said Jackson had to jump high, and he had to fight for the ball with a Park View defender who got his hands on it simultaneously.
The drive finished with all-region selection Andy Roberts kicking the winning field goal from 27 yards out with 18 seconds left, making the final score 9-7.
“That was one heck of a football game,” Putnam said. “It was Homecoming, and most of us were so exhausted because it was a hot day, too. We were dragging our butts going into the Homecoming dance that night.”
The Judges moved up from No. 6 to No. 2 in the Group AA state poll after the victory.
After defeating Loudoun Valley (12-0) and Broad Run (14-7), Handley found itself trailing Osbourn 14-6 at the half in Week 7. Only one other team would score as much as 14 points in an entire game against the Judges’ vaunted defense.
“I remember Rec Brown, who’s in his 90’s now, coming in the locker room and kicking a trash can across the room,” said Putnam, laughing at the memory of the defensive line coach (Handey had three unrelated Browns on the coaching staff, with Bill helping run the offense and coaching the receivers). “He was rather P.O.’ed. I think that was the motivator coming out of the locker room that day.”
The Judges scored the first 27 points of the second half to win 33-20 and improve to 7-0, with senior Tommy Stine leading the rushing charge with 104 yards on seven carries that day.
Handley then finished off the regular season with wins over Loudoun County (24-10), Robert E. Lee Staunton (26-0) and Warren County (31-8). Handley took over Group AA’s No. 1 ranking with the win over Loudoun County and completed the school’s fourth unbeaten and untied regular season with the win over the Wildcats, a victory that also gave the team a perfect 6-0 mark in district play.
“I’ll never forget Bill Brown coming out on the field one day at practice toward the end of the regular season and saying, ‘You know fellas, we can win this state championship,’” Shiffler said. “We expected to beat every team we played that year, but I don’t think any of us at that point really thought about winning a state championship.
“But I think that put it into the motion there, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The first three weeks of the playoffs were all held in front of several thousand fans at the Handley Bowl, and fans got their money’s worth with three games decided by a total of eight points.
Handley opened with two-time defending state champion Courtland in the Group AA Region II semifinals. The Cougars (8-2) had ripped off five straight wins after rearranging their offensive personnel.
Putnam said during the pre-game festivities, a Courtland coach had tied two steaks to a rope and walked down Handley’s fabled steps. As the Cougar fans chanted “Raw meat, good to eat!”, the coach beat on the steaks against his chest.
“That got a bunch of us fired up,” said Putnam, who added the display was a pre-cursor to frequent Courtland trash-talking during the game.
A Cougar offense averaging 325 yards per game was held to 150, and star running back Keith Scroggins managed just 20 yards on nine carries. (Putnam said both Scroggins and the Cougars’ fullback had each been knocked out of the game by the third quarter.) The Cougars scored a touchdown with 5:35 left to make it 14-9, but they never got the ball back. Ivey finished with 121 yards and a TD on 21 carries.
In the Region II final against James Monroe (9-1-1), Handley’s defense set up the game’s first touchdown, as Dale Shipman returned an interception about 40 yards to the James Monroe 34-yard line. Kendall connected with McDole on a nine-yard TD pass with 7:59 left in the second quarter, and Roberts kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
But with 8:59 left in the game, the Yellow Jackets returned an interception 36 yards for a TD to make it 7-6. They then faked an extra point on a play in which quarterback and holder Zivan Smith had the option of running or throwing after taking a snap and running right. He elected to throw because of the Handley pursuit, and his wobbly pass fell incomplete. Handley did not allow the Yellow Jackets to get past the 41 on their final two possessions.
“It was by far the toughest game of the playoffs, I thought,” Putnam said. “Once again, the defense played one heck of a game.”
The Group AA state semifinals brought Mills Godwin (11-1) to Winchester. The team was led by all-state quarterback Greg Lancaster. Putnam noted that all of the players on the line weighed at least 230 pounds, which was the weight of Handley’s third-heaviest player in Combs.
The Judges held Mills Godwin to 202 yards and their second-lowest point total of the season (two points came on a safety) in an 11-9 win on a cold afternoon on Dec. 1.
And once again, the Handley defense came up huge when it counted most. Trailing 11-9, the Eagles recovered a fumble at the Handley 37 with 2:51 left. On the next play, Lancaster hurried a pass under a fierce pass rush and Williams intercepted it, returning it to midfield.
Mills Godwin got the ball back at its own 42 with 11 seconds left, but couldn’t do anything with the ball as Handley advanced to its first state championship game. (State championship games were not played in all classes until 1971.)
“Our defensive backs and our linebackers had by far their best game of the year,” said Putnam, who felt defensive backs coach Dwight Carpenter prepared the defense well for the Mills Godwin passing game.
In the state final at Scott Stadium, Blacksburg (10-3) scored on the game’s second play on a 63-yard TD run. But from there, Handley outgained the Bruins 312-128. Down 10-7 at the half, the Judges scored 21 consecutive points to take a 28-10 lead and finished with a 28-16 win.
Stine played a huge role in the win. The starting cornerback filled in for an injured Ivey at tailback midway through the second quarter and ran for 178 yards and three TDs (on runs of 2, 42, and 57 yards) on 21 carries. He also hit Kendall on the only pass Handley attempted all game for a 33-yard touchdown. The three long TDs all came off option pitches.
“Tommy Stine had the game of his life,” Paul Brown said.
It was yet another example of a player coming through when the Judges needed it. The players said the coaching staff — which also featured offensive line coach Danny Hayes, who was widely praised in his one year with the team — made sure the players were ready for whatever came their way that season.
“Ron Lindon, he just put it on us,” Combs said. “He would tell you, ‘Here’s what you got to watch, this is what’s going to happen.’ The preparation was always there. The coaches would put you in the right spot — you just had to go out there and perform. What we had were performers. We had guys who wanted to win. We’d fight until the fat lady sings. We’d fight until the whistle blows.
“After we won the state championship, we were exhausted, and we just sat down and cried happy emotions. What a great way to end your senior year.”
The Judges take extra pride in the title because they were one of the last to win in the days of three state champions for the entire state. The Virginia High School League divided each of the three groups into two divisions two years later in 1986, and six state champions are still crowned every year to this day.
“It was just life-changing,” Shiffler said. “To experience that with a group of guys like that, and the commitment ... it’s extremely gratifying when you accomplish the ultimate goal. It cemented a bond between us that’s still there to this day.”
Putnam (director of sales at American Woodmark) and Combs (owner of Combs Wrecker Service and Repairs) were roommates and teammates at Ferrum, and they still talk to and see their other Ferrum teammate McDole on a regular basis. Stine and Shiffler (owns Crossroads Physical Therapy in Woodstock) are also a big part of the close-knit group.
“We still take care of each other when we need to,” Putnam said.
That family atmosphere was started by Lindon, who died as a result of brain cancer in 2003 when he was only 59. Lindon was the Judges athletic director when he passed away.
“Coach Lindon, I can’t say enough about him,” Shiffler said. “A lot of high school players will have a bad nickname for their coach, but our nickname for our coach was ‘Daddy Ron,’ because he was like a father to many young men who came through Handley. He was an excellent influence and an excellent role model. I still miss him.”
“We all held each other accountable,” Putnam said. “It was a great team.”
