He was the player you hated to have to hit, and the player you loved to deliver hits for.
Jerry Combs would be the first to tell you that the 1970 James Wood football team was a well-rounded group that received contributions from all over in capturing the Group AAA state championship.
But every team needs people to take control and lead the way, and Combs was one of those players for the Colonels — particularly when it counted most.
James Wood recorded 3,851 yards in going 10-0-1 in 1970, and more than one-third of those yards were picked up on the ground by the junior fullback Combs, who went on to play for Shepherd College. He recorded 1,292 yards while scoring 66 points in the Colonels’ T-formation attack. That season saw him earn First Team All-State honors and selection as The Winchester Star Player of the Year.
In James Wood’s two toughest regular-season games (Lane, a 7-6 win, and Handley) and the Northwest Region championship game against William Fleming, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Combs totaled more than 470 yards and three TDs rushing combined.
“Mentally, he wanted to be a great running back,” said former Colonels head coach Walter Barr, who coached Combs for three years at James Wood and three years at Shepherd. “He had a sturdy build. He was tough. He worked every day in practice as hard as he could. Every play, he played as hard as he could. There was no resting for him.
“That was the attitude he took to football, and I think that attitude wore off on a lot of the athletes who played with him.”
Combs was one of 15 members of James Wood’s second P. Wendell Dick Hall of Fame class in 2001. He ended his career with 2,679 rushing yards (then No. 2 on the school’s all-time list), averaging 5.7 yards per carry, and 32 touchdowns. He won three district titles and a regional title in wrestling and a district title in the shot put for track & field.
Fifty years after the Colonels’ only state championship season, the 66-year-old Combs can recite all sorts of statistics about James Wood and its football opponents. But in the moment, all Combs was thinking about what he could do to help his team win each week.
“I was just doing my job just like everybody else did,” said Combs, a retired school teacher who lives in Stanley, which is in Page County. “I didn’t really pay attention to the yards, touchdowns or nothing like that as the season progressed. You don’t play for statistics. You play for results.
“That’s the way we were as a team. I didn’t make one tackle that year. The defense was a state-championship defense. I did my part and did what I was supposed to do. The halfbacks, quarterback, linemen, they did their job as well as I did. It’s obvious. Nobody stopped us.”
For the defense, making tackles on game day was probably easy in comparison to practice. James Wood senior linebacker and defensive captain Donnie Barton said trying to corral Combs in practice was never easy.
“He was the perfect build,” Barton said. “His center of gravity was so low. I hated in practice trying to tackle him because I could never get under his pads. He would just hit people and drive them back.”
Getting underneath Combs’ pads didn’t necessarily help, either. In an interview with The Winchester Star 10 years ago, Handley’s Jimmy Armel said he did just that when he slammed into Combs at the goal line on a play from the 1-yard line, but he couldn’t keep him out of the end zone.
Combs’ touchdown made it 22-21 Judges, and the Colonels tied the game at 22-22 with an extra point. That proved to be the final score.
Combs rushed for more than 170 yards and two TDs in that critical game, and players like senior offensive tackle Archie Anderson enjoyed every one of them. Combs’ blockers always did.
“If you opened up a hole for Jerry, he’d tell you about it when you got back to the huddle,” said Anderson, who always admired Combs’ balance when running. “’Good job, Archie.’ That made a lineman feel good.”
Combs then finished off his junior season with a spectacular 181-yard, one-TD effort in the Northwest Region title game against William Fleming in the final game of the year. The Colonels’ 25-6 win at Victory Stadium in Roanoke paved the way for the Group AAA state title because the Colonels were the only undefeated regional champion in Group AAA.
Combs didn’t go to Shepherd right out of high school, taking a year off before enrolling in 1973. He said he earned MVP honors in the Homecoming game that year. He then took two years off to focus on academics, then returned for the 1976 and 1977 seasons.
Combs did his student teaching at Jefferson High School in West Virginia, where he served as an assistant to National High School Hall of Fame coach John Lowery (a former Winchester Royals manager) for a year in 1983. Combs then went on to coach for 22 years at Graham Park Middle School in Triangle from 1983 to 2005. Combs coached 36 teams and won 25 championships in the sports of football (one title), wrestling (eight), volleyball (seven) and baseball (nine). Combs also coached soccer.
Combs said he coached four undefeated teams. As Combs knew from being a player at James Wood, that unbeaten feeling is a special one. Combs was also part of the 1968 football team that went 10-0.
“Running out on the field after winning the region championship was a big highlight for us,” Combs said. “The fans mixing with the players, the trophy, the whole thing. It was something really special to me.
“It was quite an honor to win the AAA state championship. The crowd, the cheerleaders, the student body were all behind us. Everything we did was for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.