A three-year starting tight end at the College of William & Mary, Matt Shiffler admits he wasn’t nearly as good at blocking in high school as he was in college.
For the Handley football team, that was OK. He did more than enough in just about every other phase of the game to help lead the Judges to their first state title in program history in 1984.
Shiffler was The Winchester Star Player of the Year that season because of everything he did to contribute as a tight end on offense, a linebacker on defense, a punter on special teams, and as one of the team’s captains.
“Matt was a hard worker and a great leader,” former Handley defensive coordinator Paul Brown said. “Just a tremendous player.”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Shiffler possessed athleticism (he was fourth in his weight class at the Class AA state wrestling tournament in 1984 and was a catcher on the baseball team), compassion (he headed up Handley’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and a tenacity that Handley senior center Ronnie Putnam said Shiffler got from his father. Robert Shiffler was a former running back for Penn State and agent for the ATF (Alchohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).
“Matt played on a pretty hobbled ankle for the latter part of the season,” Putnam said. “But you couldn’t get him off the field. He was that type of player.”
Shiffler sprained his ankle in the first game of the year, and said he didn’t play pain-free the entire season. But he said there was a lot of players on that team that played with injuries that year, because everyone was on a mission not to repeat the 2-8 season of 1983.
“I don’t think we realized how good we could be at first,” said Shiffler, who played for W&M from 1985-89, redshirting his first season. “I don’t think a state title was on our radar. But as the season progressed, it became evident we could do it.”
Shiffler’s receiving skills were a big part of that. The vast majority of Handley’s 253.3 yards per game came on the ground, and Shiffler’s 429 yards receiving on 27 catches made up a huge chunk of the Judges’ passing totals for the season. Quarterback Brent Kendall threw 12 touchdown passes, and six of them went to Shiffler.
“From the tight end spot, there was a threat there,” said Shiffler, who earned First Team All-Region II and All-Northwestern District honors as a tight end. “Defenses had to be able to come up with ways to negate that, because if they gave me an open lane, I would make them pay.”
Shiffler didn’t have a touchdown against Park View in Week 4, but he had some critical receptions against the team some considered the Judges’ toughest foe that year.
Shiffler set up the Judges’ only touchdown of the game with a five-yard catch on fourth down to the Patriot 2. Brian Ensogna scored with 16 seconds in the first half to cut Park View’s lead to 7-6.
Still trailing 7-6 when Handley took over on its own 15 with 6:36 left, the Judges marched down the field to the Patriot 33. On second-and-14, Shiffler made a 13-yard catch to set up a third-and-1 play that resulted in a first down. Handley eventually got down to the Park View 10 to set up a 27-yard field goal by Andy Roberts that delivered a 9-7 win to the Judges.
“He was a technician,” Combs said. “He was tall and could catch and run with a football.”
Putnam said the Judges also had several big gains giving the ball to Shiffler on a trap running play over the course of the season.
And as a outside linebacker, he fit right into Handley’s 4-4 defense that allowed less than 150 yards per game and less than eight points per game.
“A lot of what I did on defense was blowing plays up,” said Shiffler, a Second Team All-Area linebacker for The Star. “I’d try and guess the play right and get in the backfield.”
“He was smart, and he can lay you out,” Putnam said.
A First Team All-Area punter, Shiffer averaged 34 yards per attempt. He credited former Handley assistant coach Rick Leonard — who would go on to be the superintendent for Winchester Public Schools — for making him a reliable option.
Shiffler’s smarts from the punting position also played a big role in the 1984 playoff run.
Leading Courtland 14-9 and facing fourth-and-7 from the Courtland 30 late in the Region II semifinals, Handley coach Ron Lindon decided to go for a fake punt. Shiffler was the only one he told about the plan. Shiffler kept the snap and ran around the left side to the Courtland 1, and the Judges ran out the clock from there.
Shiffler also wisely fell on a high snap into the end zone for a safety in the Group AA state semifinals against Mills Godwin, which put the Judges in an early 2-0 hole instead of a 6-0 or 7-0 deficit. Handley came back to win 11-9.
“He could have played pretty much any position on the field,” Putnam said. “He played where coaches needed him. He was a special player, and a good person.”
And for the record, Combs says Shiffler was “a great blocker.”
A week after the Mills Godwin game, Shiffler helped Handley complete its first state championship season with a 28-16 win over Blacksburg that made the Judges’ record 14-0. It’s an experience he’ll never forget.
“It was just a very special, special time,” Shiffler said. “We worked extremely hard, and it was a relief to go undefeated.”
