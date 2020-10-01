Not many people can say that they played in a Super Bowl like Kelley Washington did with the New England Patriots in February of 2008.
Not many people can say they led a fourth-quarter comeback at the Handley Bowl like Washington did in 1996, either.
“I always tell people to this day, I think the best game I ever played in, the most memorable game for me, was that one against Handley,” said the 41-year-old Washington in a phone interview.
No one in Winchester or Frederick County can touch Washington’s volume of sports moments as a high-level active athlete. After graduating from Sherando, Washington played four years of minor league baseball as an infielder with the Florida Marlins, two years of college football as a wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, then eight years as a receiver and special teams contributor in the National Football League.
But for Washington — a Group AA All-State quarterback in 1996 and All-Region II at three positions for football — his high school playing days are just as important as to him as anything else he experienced after high school. They made the school’s all-time leading basketball scorer (1,254 points) a better athlete, a more disciplined athlete, a hungrier athlete.
The days spent on the football field with legendary high school and college football coach Walter Barr and his staff are something Washington says were vital to his lengthy athletic career.
“Absolutely, high school football molds you into who you are,” said Washington, who now lives eight months of the year in Medellin, Columbia, and owns a real estate company, Kelley’s Kommunites, LLC. “What you learn at that age really jump-starts your life.
“We were run almost like a college team thanks to Coach Barr. Every player that came through there, we were disciplined, we were trained, not just for football, but for life. What I learned from high school really prepared me for life after high school. Once I got to the University of Tennessee, Coach [Phillip] Fulmer, a nationally renowned football coach, was saying some of the same things that Coach Barr was preaching when I was 15 years old.”
Washington told The Winchester Star in a feature story during the 1996 season that it wasn’t until his junior year that he truly got serious about football, and his older brother John had a lot to do with that. John won Winchester Star Player of the Year honors as a senior in 1995 while playing wingback and cornerback.
“Starting in Little League, he was always the star, always the best player, through middle school and really throughout high school,” Washington said. “By the time he graduated, you want to carry on that legacy, not just with the family name, but you really want to do it for the community.
“Sherando has always had a great following in sports. You have the most loyal fans. The fan base is just unbelievable. Even the parents of the kids who had already graduated were still coming back to see our games. There was just so much energy. Sherando football was just big. It still is. It was an honor to be a part of that.”
Washington showed that in his play.
As a junior at quarterback, Washington threw for 929 yards through the team’s first 13 games. But as a senior he threw for 1,887 yards, completing 101 of 183 passes (55.2 percent) and recording 20 TD passes. Washington was listed at 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds in his NFL days, but was listed at 175 pounds as a high school senior and was a couple of inches shorter than his listed height of 6-2.
Bo Arthur, a junior wide receiver in 1996 who went on to play at NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, says Washington “is the best athlete I’ve seen in person.” But he says it wasn’t just Washington’s physical skills that were important in leading Sherando to a second straight Group AA, Division 4 state title game appearance.
“He just gave us confidence,” said Arthur, who, like Washington, is also a member if the Sherando High School Athletic Hall of Fame. “There’s nothing more important to an athlete than confidence in himself and the team’s ability. He just helped push us over the edge when we needed it. He did it through his actions on a consistent basis. We could always count on him to throw the right pass and make the right read, scramble, make the big play.
“Even on defense, I watched him intercept balls all the time. He made four interceptions in one game [against Liberty in 1996], which shows you what kind of athlete he is. When big players make big plays, it motivates the whole team, and he was very good at doing that.”
As a safety, Washington recorded nine interceptions in 1996 (tied for the most in a single season at Sherando) despite only playing 20 percent of the snaps so he could be preserved for offense.
“If they threw it out there, I was going to catch the ball,” Washington said. “Obviously, I could play wide receiver just as well as throwing the ball as a quarterback.”
Washington had a knack for kicking a football as well. His 38.6-yard punting average from 1996 is still a school record for a season.
“I don’t know even how I started punting, but I learned how to kick a spiral,” Washington said. “I surprised myself. Some of those went 40, 50, 60 yards. That’s something that God blessed me to do and I was able to help the team and do that.”
When Sherando took on Handley on Oct. 26, 1996, the Warriors needed Washington’s help in a major way. After overcoming a 13-0 deficit to start the fourth quarter, the Warriors were down 16-13 when they took possession of the ball on their own 23-yard line with 4:13 left.
The drive lasted 14 plays and 77 yards, but because of lost yardage Washington threw for 78 on 5-of-9 passing. Daniel Baltimore scored the game-winning touchdown on a two-yard run with 25 seconds left. The Warriors won 20-16 to improve to 6-2 and to keep their playoff hopes alive. They would not lose again until the state championship game.
Sherando converted three third downs on the drive, including a 23-yard pass from Washington to Sean Burns on third-and-17. Washington threw for 134 of his 171 yards and his lone TD pass after the half.
“I was on fire throwing the football, and we were making some big plays,” Washington said. “I remember we were on the bus, and we were excited and laughing because we had just beaten our rival. I remember Coach Barr looked at me and said, ‘Do you know what you just did?’
“He was basically saying we really came together to come back in that fashion and win. That will always stick out to me.”
It’s an example of why Barr appreciated Washington so much.
“Kelley had a great love for football,” Barr said in an email. “He was a tremendous team player and cared about the success of the football team. He was a great athlete with great ability.”
Arthur — who always tells Washington whenever he speaks to him that he wouldn’t have played in college if not for his quarterback play — said that win wouldn’t have been possible without Washington’s words of encouragement throughout the final drive.
“Kelley wasn’t the biggest guy at the time, but he had a lot of heart,” Arthur said. “He also knew he was better than anybody on the field, and he had the ability to take over. He would just make the plays and make you look silly sometimes.”
Washington — who would be named The Winchester Star’s Player of the Year and earn a Group AA State Player of the Year award after the season — is still involved with athletics. In addition to his real estate company, Washington spends three to four months a year in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., training college football players who are preparing for professional careers.
He’ll never forget the athletes and other people who made his high school years so special.
“We just had a lot of talent,” Washington said. “Some of those players that I played with, they could have easily played Division I college football. There were some guys I played with that were better than some of the players at the University of Tennessee, but those opportunities don’t happen for everybody.
“I was just thankful to be a leader on those Sherando teams. That was special for me. We had a heck of a team. We had great players, great coaches and a great atmosphere. We’re going to treasure those memories the rest of our lives.”
