BERRYVILLE — When traveling through Boyce's busiest crossroads, be prepared to stop, look to the side instead of up, and listen and look for oncoming traffic.
Overhead flashing caution lights at the intersection of Main Street (Route 723) and Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) will soon be taken down. Officials have determined drivers don't pay much attention to the lights.
Replacing them will be stop signs mounted to face Main. Attached to the signs will be flashing diodes intended to get drivers' attention.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) expects to receive the signs by the end of this month, according to Ed Carter, its regional resident engineer based in Edinburg.
"As soon as they come in, we'll coordinate the removal of the flashing lights," Carter told the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
New pavement markings will be installed when the signs are posted and the lights are removed, he said.
Eventually, traffic signals are to be installed at the intersection. How soon is uncertain. It could take VDOT a few years to come up with money to cover the estimated $600,000 cost, engineers recently told Boyce Town Council.
The signals will be the first in Boyce, population 749.
Local officials repeatedly have voiced concerns about safety at the intersection. They've said speeders and heavy traffic make it hard for pedestrians to cross Greenway and vehicles to pull onto the highway from Main, especially before and after classes at Boyce Elementary School.
When the flashing stop signs are installed, "it's going to be a big change" for drivers to have to adjust, said supervisors' Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence wondered if Boyce might want to acquire the flashing caution lights to install somewhere else.
Carter said VDOT already has received two requests for the lights. He didn't know much about the requests, but he said he understands one was from a private citizen who may want them as antiques.
Records show the lights have been at the intersection at least since 1966.
In another matter, Carter told the supervisors that the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company has given VDOT permission to clean out a stormwater management pond on its property. VDOT is awaiting permission from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to begin the project, he said.
Removing growth and debris from the pond should reduce — but not eliminate — standing water along East Main following heavy rains, according to Carter.
VDOT also is awaiting a permit from Norfolk Southern to repair a broken drain pipe along the railroad's right of way.
Legally, "we have to have a permission letter to go onto (the railroad's) private property," Carter said.
"They told us it would take a long time (to get it). They're holding true to their word," he quipped.
