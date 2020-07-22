Floating With Friends

Meaghan Weitz of Leesburg tosses a canned drink to Jose Valle of Leesburg as they beat the 95-degree heat Tuesday by floating with friends from the Leesburg/Ashburn area down the Shenandoah River from Swift Shoals Road in Clarke County.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

