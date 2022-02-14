The act of giving flowers to a loved one has been a storied tradition that historians date back to the 17th Century.
The practice of supplying a loved one with a rose or other flower arrangements on Valentine’s Day has continued throughout history, and local florists have come to see some of its busiest days circulate around the holiday.
Stephanie Tierney, who owns Winchester Floral at 1939 Valley Ave. in Winchester, said she typically has to put in a large floral order before Christmas to accommodate Valentine’s Day.
“Then usually about the beginning of February people start gearing up for Valentine’s Day,” Tierney said. “It’s crazy until just after Valentine’s Day.”
Today, Tierney will have plenty of mixed arrangements and roses still available at her shop.
Flowers, though, don’t just serve as a gift when the calendar strikes Feb. 14.
For florists, flowers and the arrangements made with them are a way of life and a way to utilize their gifts and passions.
Kelsie Mast, who owns Petal Pushers in Strasburg, said she takes that gift to heart every day.
Mast was working as part of a partnership that had a flower shop on Main Street in Strasburg when the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the birth of her second daughter, forced her to step away from the storefront.
She found a way to keep her passion alive, though, and her husband, Brent, built her a flower shop in her backyard around June 2020, when she opened Petal Pushers.
“My Valentine’s Day might look a little different than your typical florist shop,” she said. “I’m still extremely busy on Valentine’s Day. I usually pull a couple all nighters, but I don’t have a ton of walk-in customers. I have the luxury of working at my own pace, and the ability to make each floral arrangement unique. I never create the same thing twice, unless I have to.”
Mast said she and her husband grow a lot of their flowers in their heated 30-by-75-foot greenhouse, so she’s able to provide flowers that most florists don’t have, such as lion’s tail, sturt desert peas and amaranthus.
She said that “makes designing so much fun.”
Both Mast and Tierney said their passion for flowers, growing things and designing arrangements started early.
Tierney said she worked an after-school job in a party supply store that also worked with flowers.
“I started helping out with the flowers and just fell in love with it,” she said.
Tierney said she likes peonies and sunflowers but considers peonies her favorite.
“Peonies were my grandmother and great-grandmother’s favorites, so we always had plenty of them growing up,” she said. “I just loved those growing up.”
Mast said she tried her hand at aquaponics and hydroponics before getting into flower farming, where she discovered she enjoyed designing arrangements.
Her property connects to her family’s farm, Del Ray Farm, where she has her greenhouse and perennial flower gardens. She said she enjoys having family close by.
Author Charlotte de Latour wrote in her 1819 dictionary for the language of flowers, “Langage des fleurs,” that roses were defined as meaning love, according to a Time magazine article on the flower. The flower is often romanticized throughout history.
Even though roses seem to be a go-to on Valentine’s Day, Tierney said she believes any arrangement of flowers can make people happy.
“Even just on a regular day, sending someone flowers can brighten their day,” she said. “It’s just a little token of ‘I’m thinking of you.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.