BOYCE — It’s now official: Floyd Hudson will be a member of Boyce Town Council.
An announced write-in candidate, Hudson was certified by the Clarke County Electoral Board on Friday as the winner of one of two council seats that were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election.
Current council members Aubrey “Bre” Bogert and Laurel Greene did not seek re-election.
Hudson’s cousin, Zachary, also was elected to the council, and he was the only official candidate whose name appeared on the ballot. Hudson announced his write-in candidacy to The Winchester Star after his cousin filed with the county voter registrar’s office paperwork required to be an official candidate.
A total of 94 write-in votes were cast in the council race. Of those votes, 82 were declared valid. The other 12 were declared invalid, county Registrar Barbara Bosserman said, because the people whose names were written on ballots did not live in Boyce or otherwise meet requirements to be a town council member.
Hudson received 71 of the write-in votes, Bosserman said. That number was many more than any other write-in candidate received.
A surgical technologist for Valley Health, Hudson is a graduate of Clarke County High School and Winchester Medical Center’s School of Surgical Technology. He and Zachary Hudson, a repair shop supervisor for the city of Winchester, will begin serving on the council in January.
“I’m very humbled and very thankful to the residents of Boyce for putting their trust in me,” Hudson said. “I will work hard to keep Boyce the great small town it is and to improve it.”
Boyce has about 600 residents.
Hudson said he has no criticism of any current council members. However, “we have not seemed to make any progress on issues that are lingering,” he said of the town.
One issue he mentioned is an abandoned, dilapidated house on Crescent Street “that many people believe is a health hazard.” The town has had the structure secured but made no progress in getting it demolished, he said.
The town needs to improve its sidewalks and enter into a new long-term contract for garbage collection, Hudson said. Evergreen Waste LLC has extended its contract with Boyce on a month-to-month basis, he mentioned, while the council seeks bidders for a new long-term contract.
“I would think we could get bids ... and sign contracts” as soon as possible, Hudson said.
Tuesday’s election results were certified on Friday as the county electoral board completed a canvass of the results that began on Wednesday. During the canvass, some unofficial results changed after votes on one of two provisional ballots received were included, Bosserman said. But the outcomes of no races changed, she emphasized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.