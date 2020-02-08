WINCHESTER — Everyone is concerned about the coronavirus, but it’s the flu that’s sending people to the hospital.
The percentage of patients presenting with flu-like symptoms to Winchester Medical Center’s emergency room was 9.5% in the past week, said Dr. Jeffrey Feit, vice president of population health at Valley Health System.
That’s a bit higher than the state average of 8% of patients at emergency departments and urgent care centers who have shown flu-like symptoms, according to a report released Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health.
Two weeks ago, 7.1% of patients in WMC’s emergency room showed flu-like symptoms and the week before that the rate was 5.3%.
So far this flu season, 773 people in Virginia have died from the flu or pneumonia-related illness, according to the Department of Health report. The previous flu season saw 1,813 deaths statewide.
Feit said no numbers are available of how many people have died from flu or pneumonia-related illnesses at Winchester Medical Center.
Although people panic about the potential spread of the coronavirus, more people should be concerned about the flu, said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers the City of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
“You are much more at risk for the flu than you are for the coronavirus right now,” he said. “The numbers are clear.”
As of Friday, there were only 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States with no confirmed cases in Virginia. Of the 31,000 people infected with the coronavirus, 638 have died. All but two of those deaths have been in China.
Feit said it’s hard to compare the flu and coronavirus. The coronavirus is worrisome at a global level with a mortality rate at about 2% as of Thursday, he added, while the flu is just a frequent, common disease with a mortality rate between 0.5-1%.
If the coronavirus were widespread in the United States, Feit said, it would definitely be a concern.
Feit and Greene encourage everyone to get a flu shot each year, preferably in October before flu season begins. It’s not too late to get the shot, Greene said, as there are still several months left of flu season.
It takes about two weeks for a flu shot to become effective, Greene said. In rare cases, people can get a low-grade fever, feel a little soreness at the site of the shot or feel some overall discomfort after receiving the flu shot. However, the flu shot cannot give you the flu, he added.
People older than 65 years old, younger than 6 months or with a weak immune system or a chronic disease are more at risk of severe complications from the flu, Greene said.
If a person does get the flu, Greene suggests he or she stay home. If the illness persists and gets worse, that person should also go to a doctor, especially if they are a member of one of the most vulnerable populations.
Although WMC has restricted visiting hours in the past, the hospital hasn’t done so for the last couple of years. There was really no difference in the number of hospital-acquired flu cases when visitation was restricted versus when it wasn’t, said Dr. Nick Restrepo, vice president of medical affairs at WMC.
Restricting visiting hours also “sometimes had an adverse impact on patients and their loved ones,” Restrepo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.