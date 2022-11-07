Flu season struck early this year and cases are climbing, said Dr. Charles Devine III, interim health director of the Lord Fairfax Health District. But how it compares to the last several years isn’t especially clear, he said.
“What I can say is that we seem to be off to an earlier start this year than at least the last four or five years,” he said.
“As early as week 41 of this year, we were seeing flu or people seeking care for flu-like symptoms in urgent cares at a rate greater than the past four years.”
Around the district, which covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, he said, the 2022-23 flu season began well before the Virginia Department of Health normally starts seeing high numbers.
“We typically start looking at flu at week 40 or so,” Devine said, “and then follow it on through wherever it tapers off in the spring.”
Week 40 was the first full week of October.
In addition to flu season starting sooner, Devine said that cases are spiking earlier than usual.
For the week ending Oct. 29, he said that 6.8% of Emergency Department and Urgent Care visits around the commonwealth were for patients with flu-like symptoms. Last year at this time, Devine said, it was more like 2%.
That same week (week 43), the spread of influenza around Virginia jumped to the “very high” rating of 10 out of 10, based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that’s listed in the VDH Weekly Influenza Activity Report at vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/3/2019/12/Weekly-Influenza-Activity-Report.pdf.
The northwest region, which includes the Lord Fairfax district as well as the Central Shenandoah, Thomas Jefferson, Rappahannock and Rappahannock-Rapidan districts, reached an intensity level of eight out of 10 that week, Devine said.
The CDC reports on its website, cdc.gov/flu/weekly/index.htm, that the southeastern and south-central areas of the U.S. are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions.
Devine suspects that the flu is spreading earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the past couple of years, everybody’s been sort of huddling inside and not getting out,” he said.
Exposure to the viruses that cause Influenza A and B as well as their various strains has decreased from people staying inside, but on the flip side, people might also have lower immunity from not being exposed to others.
Now “we’re all out and about and doing things,” he said, and people are getting exposed to illness again.
Furthermore, he said, vaccination levels aren’t where health professionals would like them.
The best way to avoid getting the flu is to get the flu vaccine, Devine said, and everyone 6 months and older should be vaccinated against the flu.
“Really it’s the more the merrier,” he said. “Immunity can break that chain.
The more people who are vaxxed, he said, “the less likely a person spreading influenza virus will have the opportunity to present that virus as a present to someone who is not immunized.”
Each year’s flu vaccine is planned and manufactured months in advance to anticipate the likeliest strains that will be a problem that fall, Devine said.
Though a universal “one and done” flu vaccine has been in the works for decades, so far it hasn’t been realized.
“It’s been an aspiration to achieve it for a very long time,” he said.
This season’s vaccine fights Influenza A and B as well as several likely strains, and it requires about two weeks after vaccination to reach its full level of protection.
“You won’t really know how good the match is until the season arrives,” Devine said.
Additionally, this year, the CDC is recommending that people 65 and older get one of three approved higher-dose vaccinations.
The higher dose vaccinations are widely available around the community, Devine said, but not at local health departments. Instead, people should see their doctor or go to a pharmacy for the higher dose option.
The local departments do have the regular flu vaccine, he said, and people can get their COVID booster in the same session — one in each arm, just like he did.
Additionally, people should practice caution during cold and flu season, especially since it’s so much more prevalent this year.
Stay home if you’re sick, or if you do have to go out, stay away from others and cover coughs and sneezes with the inside of your elbow.
“I think this is going to be a very interesting year,” Devine said. “I think it does have the potential to be a very severe year.”
