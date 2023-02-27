FNB Bank, formerly First National Bank of Romney, held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning at the intersection of Tasker Road and Warrior Drive near Stephens City, where a new location bearing its name is expected to open this fall.
Based in Romney, West Virginia, the bank has a number of full-service branches in the area including Capon Bridge, Fort Ashby and Hampshire Square.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to bring FNB Bank’s culture and community banking business model to the neighborhoods in and around Stephens City. We anticipate opening Fall of 2023,” read a statement from the bank.
The ceremony marked the bank’s physical expansion into Frederick County, according to a press release. The new Warrior Drive FNB location will employ up to four full-time staff members to enable face-to-face service as well as low-touch banking opportunities.
FNB’s mission statement reads, “FNB Bank’s Mission is to facilitate a robust work environment in which our team is empowered to provide for our community’s financial needs with a friendly focus on availability, accessibility, and adaptability.”
