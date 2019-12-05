KERNSTOWN — Hundreds of volunteers, thousands of cookies — and, yes, several animals — will re-create the Christmas story this weekend at Follow the Star, an elaborate living nativity.
Follow the Star is put on each year by the congregation of Fellowship Baptist Church. The free event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the Kernstown Battlefield.
Visitors park and line up at Creekside Station shopping center on Valley Avenue to await a ride on a hay wagon to the start of the performance. Once there, they will walk through various stations beginning with the angel Gabriel telling Mary that God had chosen her to give birth to the Son of God.
Fellowship Bible is a large church on Middle Road — with 1,100 households regularly attending — and it takes a sizable congregation to put on a living nativity with multiple scenes. Now in its 10th year, Follow the Star requires 450 volunteers with 94 people in the drama alone.
“It becomes a neat family tradition to serve together,” said Karen Santmier, KidsZone Worship Coordinator and the initial idea person behind Follow the Star, who now organizes it along with her husband Scott and Tim and Angie LeMay.
Santmier said she’s seen Follow the Star grow from a one-night event with 1,500 guests that first year to a sensation that can attract more than 6,400 visitors over two nights if the weather is nice.
Many people are repeat visitors, who make it a holiday tradition to come out to Follow the Star. But half of the visitors say it’s their first time.
Actors perform for 30 minutes at a time and then rest in the warmth while another acting team goes out. The first scene between Gabriel and Mary has eight teenage girls playing Mary. “Once they’re out of high school, they age out of playing Mary,” Santmier said.
After walking through and observing the various Biblical scenes, visitors are welcome to snack on cookies — lots of cookies. The congregation makes 2,400 dozen cookies (that’s 28,800 cookies!) to share with its Follow the Star visitors.
Organizers didn’t want to limit visitors to one or two treats. The idea of such plenty is to show the abundant love and grace that God has for us, Santmier said.
After years of success, it would seem that Follow the Star could run on autopilot. But organizers ask the volunteers each year to evaluate the production to see if any improvements should be made.
Three years ago, at the advice of the volunteers, a marketplace was added in the short wait time after the hay ride but before the start of Follow the Star. Nearly 40 volunteers staff the marketplace, doing such tasks as baking bread, weaving and performing carpentry — all under the watchful eyes of Roman soldiers.
“It’s very interactive,” Santmier said, adding that it helps the wait go faster if there’s something to see. The marketplace also helps visitors begin imagining themselves in Biblical times. It also helps show how oppressive things were under Roman rule.
As important as the human actors are to the Good News story, the animals are no mere bit parts. The four-legged thespians add to the delight.
Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Frederick County provided the various animals, including camels, each year for Follow the Star. But the park was forced to shut down this summer after state authorities confiscated most of the animals over concern for their welfare.
Fear not, there will be animals.
The membership of Fellowship Bible, some of whom are farmers, came through with livestock for this weekend’s show.
The only real change, Santmier said, is that the Wise Men will have horses this year and not camels. There was only one other place nearby that has camels and their camels were already booked.
Most of the farm critters are making their stage debut.
The donkey, however, is a permanent player. He was purchased years ago specifically to stand beside Mary and Joseph and the newborn Jesus in the manger scene.
“He’s a great donkey, and has been with us all 10 years,” Santmier said. “His name is Walter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.