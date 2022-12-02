What takes almost 400 volunteers, an assortment of animals and 30,000 cookies to pull off?
Fellowship Bible Church's annual Follow the Star live Nativity, which marks its 13th year this weekend.
"It's our gift to the community," said Karen Santmier, who helped start the elaborate production 13 years ago with her husband.
The free event, which uses actors, props and livestock to tell the Bible's Christmas story, is set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the church at 3217 Middle Road in Frederick County.
Originally, Follow the Star was held at Kernstown Battlefield, with guests walking on foot to view the production that depicts the night Jesus was born in a manger in Bethlehem. The experience ended with people grabbing a Christmas cookie, or two, at the cookie tent.
But in 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to rethink Follow the Star. It shifted to a drive-through event in the church's large parking. The cookies, which are baked by volunteers, were nixed in 2020, but they returned last year with each carload getting a baggie.
This year, Follow the Star remains at the church, but guests will be on foot instead of in their cars. And the cookie tent is back, although the cookies will be bagged.
Santmier said the paved walking area is easier for people to navigate.
"We miss the battlefield," she said, noting that Follow the Star might return there someday. "This is not a forever," she said about the church location, "but for now."
From start to finish, Follow the Star takes about an hour to experience. Guests wait in an interactive marketplace when they arrive, where baking, writing in Hebrew, carpentry and pottery making are among the activities taking place. The guided tour itself involves stops at eight stations.
Follow the Star had a peak attendance of 6,800 people in 2019 and again in 2021, and Santmier expects a large crowd this year.
"There might be a little bit of a wait at the beginning," she cautioned.
She also stressed that the event is free and that the church doesn't want donations.
"Not even the Roman guards," she said with a laugh. "People are always trying to give them money."
For more information about Follow the Star, visit the church's website at www.fbcva.org or check out the event's Facebook page.
