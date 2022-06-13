WINCHESTER — With its highest priority project completed and its executive director position vacant, the Winchester Education Foundation is ready for a reboot.
"We did a retreat back in February — we hadn't done one in years — and really looked at what we wanted to do moving forward," Mady Rodriguez, president of the nonprofit foundation, said on Monday.
That retreat led the foundation's board of directors to draft a new mission statement, realign its goals and start the search for a new executive director to succeed H. Russell "Russ" Potts Jr., who helmed the organization from 2009 until his Dec. 19 death.
Rodriguez said Potts was a dynamo with a long list of friends and colleagues he could call upon to financially support Winchester Public Schools. During his 12-year tenure with the Winchester Education Foundation, Potts raised nearly $20 million to assist with a wide range of school projects including the extensive Handley High School renovation completed in 2010.
Since 2017, Potts and the foundation directed the bulk of their energies toward the conversion of the former John Kerr Elementary School at 536 Jefferson St. into the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, a facility to train Winchester students for high-paying jobs in skilled professional fields including health care, construction and technology. Potts and the foundation raised over $4 million to help fund the $17 million project.
"That was our baby for years," Rodriguez said.
After the center opened in August, Rodriguez said Potts and the foundation's directors planned to hold a retreat to decide which school needs it would address moving forward. Potts died before that meeting could occur.
After taking time to grieve, the foundation's nine-member board of directors held the retreat in February. Rodriguez said a new mission statement emerged from that meeting: "Winchester Education Foundation is dedicated to elevating our community through promoting educational opportunities and providing support for Winchester Public Schools, its students, teachers and staff."
"We're here for Winchester Public Schools," Rodriguez said. "That's the only reason we exist."
The board also decided to fill its executive director vacancy. The search for candidates began on Monday.
"We have huge shoes to fill," Rodriguez said. "Russ really blessed the schools with his expertise in finding money. ... We need someone that can steer us, that can bring in new ideas and new suggestions so our board continues to flourish."
The new executive director will be a part-time foundation employee, working from home approximately 30 hours a week for a $50,000 annual salary.
According to the job description posted on the Winchester Education Foundation's Facebook page, "The executive director will leverage the power of relationships and networks, working across private, public, corporate and nonprofit sectors to continually fulfill the mission and vision of WEF. Other key duties include fundraising, marketing and community outreach."
The full job description and required qualifications can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3Hlzrj9.
"We're hoping we'll find someone who is familiar with our locality and its needs," Rodriguez said. "We want that person to be present in all of our schools, to be that face for us and to engage with administrators and teachers to really figure out how we can best serve our Winchester Public Schools. ... I feel like we're kind of starting from scratch right now."
Potts, a former state senator and gubernatorial candidate who also owned a successful sports promotion business in Winchester, was so well-known and outgoing in the community that some may have wondered about the foundation's future without his leadership. The organization was founded in 2000.
"Here we are moving forward," Rodriguez said. "We're still up and running, just trying to figure out our route now."
To apply for the executive director position, send a cover letter and resumé to wefsuccess@gmail.com. The first round of interviews will be held June 27-29, and follow-up interviews will be conducted on July 11. If all goes according to plan, Rodriguez said the new director's first day on the job will be Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.