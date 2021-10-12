WINCHESTER — Former Winchester Mayor Charles M. "Charlie" Zuckerman loved this community so much he literally bled for it over and over again. During his 96 years on Earth, which sadly concluded last year on Christmas Day, Zuckerman donated a total of 38 gallons and three pints of blood to the American Red Cross.
"Well, I really wanted to get up to 40, but 38 ain't bad," Zuckerman said in a 2014 interview after illness made him ineligible to donate any more blood.
To honor his decades-long commitment to helping others, the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross in Winchester is planning a special blood drive later this month so the area's next super-donor can work toward rivaling or surpassing Zuckerman's amazing accomplishment.
According to the Red Cross, an adult human body contains 1.2 to 1.5 gallons of blood. To donate 38 gallons and three pints of blood during the course of his lifetime, Zuckerman — a tall man whose internal tank probably held 1.5 gallons — did the equivalent of draining every drop of blood from his body more than 25 times over approximately 65 years.
Each individual donation nets about a pint of blood. Since there are eight pints in a gallon, that means Zuckerman donated whole blood on at least 307 occasions. And since the National Library of Medicine reports an average of 1 to 1.7 pints of blood is used on a patient during surgery, Zuckerman was key to saving the lives of 181 to 307 people.
Kitty Zuckerman, who laughed last week as she described herself as "Charlie's daughter and favorite kid out of six," said, "Dad was an incredible human being and I believe his purpose on this Earth was to give in many ways, to help people and to make people happy."
"His impact on our community was legendary," added American Red Cross volunteer Larry Weiss, president of Beth El Congregation in Winchester.
After donating his first pint of blood in January 1949 during a drive sponsored by the Winchester Host Lions Club, Charlie Zuckerman became a lifelong cheerleader for the American Red Cross, actively supporting its blood drives and constantly encouraging his friends and neighbors to do the same.
"He just found the right niche," Lisa Wilt, donor recruitment manager for the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross in Winchester, said last week. "It was a matter of spreading his passion among other donors and sponsors. ... He absolutely took it to the next level."
"The main thing, and the thing that bothers me worst, is that according to statistics, of all the people that are eligible to give blood, only 5% give," Zuckerman said in 2014. "Wouldn't it be so nice if it was up to 10%? It would take care of everything."
Zuckerman and his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Zuckerman — a fellow supporter of the Red Cross who died two-and-a-half months before her husband passed away — were members of Beth El Congregation on Fairmont Avenue in Winchester. It only took them one meeting with the synagogue's rabbi, Aaron Stucker-Rozovsky, to convince him to roll up his sleeve and donate a pint or 20. Over the past year, Stucker-Rozovsky said he has donated whole blood, platelets and plasma every month thanks to the Zuckermans' inspiration.
"It's literally following in Charlie's footsteps," Stucker-Rozovsky said last week. "In Judaism, we have an expression, 'L'Dor VaDor' — 'generation to generation.' Even though he's gone now, Charlie's still inspiring us."
The Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter is memorializing the dedication and commitment of Charlie and Jenny Zuckerman by holding a special blood drive from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the George Washington Hotel, 103 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester. For more information or to schedule a time to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.
"Charlie was a great leader, period," said Leslie Caliva, community volunteer leader with the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross. "We owe him a lot."
