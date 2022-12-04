WINCHESTER — Take heed: If you're ever watching Bobcat Goldthwait perform in person, keep your voice down.
A chatty audience member learned that the hard way Saturday night when the 60-year-old comedian/actor/director/writer launched into a profanity-laced tirade at the outset of his third and final show of the weekend at Bright Box Theater on the Loudoun Street Mall.
"Just shut up [and] act right, dummy," Goldthwait told the seemingly inebriated man after his loud conversations repeatedly interrupted the performance of his opening act, Baltimore comedian Blaire Postman, and continued when the headliner took the stage. "You've been ruining the show. Please leave."
For the first minute or two of the five-minute exchange, it wasn't clear if Goldthwait was joking or being serious. Even the loud audience member seemed confused, praising Goldthwait as one of his favorite childhood performers and saying he particularly loved the 1989 version of his stand-up routine.
But it soon became clear that Goldthwait was not clowning around. He repeatedly called the man names like "dummy" and "redneck" until the audience member asked the comedian if he would like him to leave.
"Yes!" Goldthwait emphatically responded.
As the man walked out of the theater, he apologized for ruining the show. Goldthwait said he actually made it better, telling the audience that everyone enjoys watching a fight.
"I know you guys were awkward for awhile, but it was riveting," Goldthwait told the remaining audience members. "We love tension."
Saturday night's confrontation brought to mind Goldthwait's edgy behavior in the 1980s and '90s, when he was starring in popular movies including "One Crazy Summer," "Scrooged," "Hot to Trot" and three of the "Police Academy" films. In 1994, he set fire to a chair on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and trashed the set of "The Arsenio Hall Show."
After his antics nearly derailed his career, Goldthwait reinvented himself in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He dropped the edgy, screaming style that made him one of the most popular stand-up comedians of the late 20th century — he even performed in arenas as an opening act for rock band Nirvana — and curbed his bad behavior. He turned his attention to directing independent movies including "World's Greatest Dad" with Robin Williams and episodes of TV shows such as "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "Community," and also created his own television series, "Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits and Monsters," for the truTV cable network.
The comedian who performed in Winchester Friday and Saturday nights — with the exception of the run-in with the loud audience member — was a kinder, gentler version of his younger self but every bit as entertaining. Frederick County resident Carolyn Jonasson said she enjoyed his first show on Friday night so much that she, her husband and a friend paid $35 each to see him again at the second of his two shows on Saturday night.
"We came back because I was laughing so hard," Jonasson said.
Nick Helmut, general manager of Bright Box Theater, said about 140 people attended each of Goldthwait's three shows, which was "phenomenal" for the small downtown venue.
During Goldthwait's nearly 90-minute performance at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, he dropped most of his scripted routine in favor of humorous, sometimes touching stories about his career and family.
"I have no idea where this [expletive] show's going," he admitted at one point.
Goldthwait also touched on topics including the COVID-19 vaccine ("The pandemic would have been over in two weeks" had the vaccine been put in Mountain Dew), the passion of Donald Trump's supporters ("I love my girlfriend, I love my daughter, [but] I don't have hats and T-shirts with them on it.") and billionaires who take flights into space ("Every time Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos don't blow up in one of their vanity rockets, I'm disappointed.").
Through it all, Goldthwait seemed somewhat embarrassed by the anger he expressed toward the loud man in the audience during the first 10 minutes of the show.
"There must be something in that person I don't like about myself," he said.
But the man's comments about Goldthwait's comedy in the 1980s and '90s compelled the comedian to do something he rarely does: Adopt the screaming persona from his early career to tell some of the old jokes that propelled him to stardom.
"It's been a long time since I've done that," he said with a smile after his short jaunt down memory lane.
Goldthwait performed nearly 30 minutes longer than expected Saturday night because of how much fun he was having onstage at the Bright Box Theater.
"I'm enjoying myself right now, I really am," he said. "You guys have been mind-blowingly kind."
