WINCHESTER — One day after its Christmas Tree of Remembrance ceremony in Winchester, the nonprofit Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope will host a fundraiser where participants can paint a holiday portrait to either keep for themselves or offer as a holiday gift.

A Paint Night fundraising event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Donato’s Touch of Italy restaurant, 1361 N. Frederick Pike near Winchester.

“It’s $35 per person, and we’ll keep $10 of that for our fundraiser,” said foundation founder Crystal Pruitt. “We will be painting a 3D Christmas picture that can be done on wood or canvas. It’s a Christmas tree with a cross in the middle that will have 3D snow on it. It’s gorgeous.”

A photo of the portrait to be painted can be seen at https://bit.ly/3OiDgck, which is where you’ll also find a link to sign up for the event. The foundation’s goal is to have 50 attendees.

“It’s the perfect time to participate in a fundraiser and have a handmade gift that you can give to someone that’s special or keep for yourself,” Pruitt said.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the event, and a raffle will be held to raise additional money for the Winchester-based Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope. Pruitt said prizes are still needed for the raffle, so she asks anyone who can donate an item to email crystal@kevinrileyfoundation.org.

To sign up for Paint Night or learn more about the Foundation of Hope, visit kevinrileyfoundation.org.

