A food manufacturer plans to set up operations in Warren County by the end of the year.
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors voted at a special meeting on Friday to approve the sale of property at 426 Baugh Drive to Shahi Foods for $5.7 million, Chairman Jeff Browne said by phone Friday afternoon.
The company plans to invest another $7 million in capital improvements to the building, Browne said. Shahi also expects to create 100 jobs at the facility within five years with manufacturing to start in late fall, Browne said.
The company produces a type of ice cream called kulfi in various flavors. But the company intends to expand into manufacturing other frozen foods, Browne said. Shahi distributes products to more than 2,000 retail outlets in 20 states. The company recently received approval for distribution to large stores and warehouses in the United States of America and in Europe, Browne said.
Shahi Foods operates under the parent company Shadchem LLC, an international foods and products group with a presence in more than 16 countries, Browne said.
The chairman said he has taste-tested Shahi’s products.
“Their food is very good,” Browne said. “When I had COVID, they’d given me a sample of some of their ice creams and they were wonderful on my throat, I’ll say that, and very good-tasting.
“We’re actually very excited about having them as a really good group of people we think can really expand and (are) a good fit for the county,” Browne said.
The vote and announcement comes after months of closed-door discussions and negotiations with prospective buyers of the property.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in that property over the course of time,” Browne said. “It isn’t like this is the only one and, oh good, we got ‘em. We’ve turned down a bunch of folks who came here, because we wanted to have manufacturing, we wanted, you know, the (capital expenditures), which will bring in more tax revenue and, really importantly, the jobs.”
EDA board members visited Shahi’s current operations facility and saw that the company needed to expand, Browne recalled.
The EDA board sought buyers who could tick certain boxes.
“Things that we’re looking for are things that bring jobs to the county, which this does, and bring (capital expansion) into the county and, in this case, we also believe we’re betting on a group that’s gonna expand and, you know, grow a lot in Warren County,” Browne said.
Warren County online real estate records show the EDA bought the 14-acre property and building in 2018 for $5.3 million. The latest assessment puts the value of the property at $5,377,800.
