WINCHESTER — Up to 320 families will receive Easter meals and candy during the Congregational Community Action Project's annual Easter food giveaway.
The event will be held at CCAP's headquarters at 112 S. Kent St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Families will receive a food box and a candy box for each child.
The distribution, which will include an appearance by the Easter bunny, is only for registered CCAP clients. People can register at the CCAP office between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call CCAP between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 540-662-4318.
