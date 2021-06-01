WINCHESTER — A new box truck will make it easier to provide food, clothing and household items to the needy.
On Wednesday, about a dozen volunteers at the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) cheered as a new Chevrolet Express box truck rolled into the parking lot of the food pantry at 112 S. Kent St. The $45,000 truck was bought from Ganley Chevrolet in Aurora, Ohio. It was paid for with a portion of the $171,000 raised during the annual Chain of Checks fundraising campaign organized by WINC radio that ended in December. The remainder of the money will be used to help CCAP clients with expenses such as car payments, rent and utility bills, according to Andrea Cosans, CCAP executive director.
CCAP served 9,135 people last year, many of whom were helped multiple times. Cosans said the number was down from 2019 because CCAP's offices closed for about two months after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
Most clients come to the food pantry, but some lack transportation and don't live within walking distance. Cosans said the truck, which has a 14-foot tall and 6½-foot long bed, aluminium floor and power springs, will make it easier to supply about 120 clients in Mountain Falls, Shawneeland and Star Tannery in Frederick County.
A woman in the area distributes the food to clients for CCAP. The truck will make monthly deliveries to those clients who include elderly people. Separate trips will be made monthly to Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Stephenson, which distributes food to clients. CCAP previously had to rely on a van and volunteers' cars, which couldn't carry as much as the truck.
Cosans, hired in December, said the truck will driven daily and increase operational efficiency. Besides dropping off supplies, internet hot spots will allow clients to apply online for financial assistance when the truck makes deliveries. And CCAP will partner with Bright Futures-Winchester/Frederick County to drop off school supplies in the truck.
"It will help us do multiple things at the same time," Cosans said.
CCAP formed in 1975. It has a $580,000 annual budget and about 150 regular volunteers. Cosans said the organization distributed nearly $93,000 in financial aid to clients last year as well as 119 loads of firewood in partnership with the Rotary Club of Frederick County.
(2) comments
Your dedication to the community is fantastic! Thanks for all you do, Andrea!
Once again we are reminded there are good people out there doing good things everyday. Blessings to all.
