WINCHESTER — A man who rubbed his feet against two women’s crotches without their permission at Apple Blossom Mall has avoided incarceration.
Despite saying he was “set up by the two girls” and asking for mall surveillance video of the incident, Dustin Lee Rood accepted a plea bargain on Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court. Rood received a 12-month suspended sentence for one count of sexual battery, and another count was dismissed as part of the agreement.
The 35-year-old city resident was also sentenced to a first-offender diversion program for possession of a controlled substance. The latter charge involved a small amount of MDMA — a synthetic stimulant also known as Ecstasy or Molly — that Rood was found with after being arrested at the mall.
The incident happened on June 19, 2018, in the food court at the mall where the women were sitting. They said Rood sat across from them at a table, took off his shoe and began rubbing his foot against their legs and crotches while telling them they were “beautiful.”
The women contacted mall security, who notified police. When questioned by police, Rood admitted to the incident, “but he said he didn’t mean to touch them there,” according to police Officer Andrew Davies’ criminal complaint.
The agreement includes a no-contact order between Rood and the victims. He must also perform 100 hours of community service, and his driver’s license is suspended for six months.
