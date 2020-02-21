WINCHESTER — Quarterback Joe Theismann, who led Washington to victory in Super Bowl XVII in 1983 and went on to become a popular football analyst and motivational speaker, is the 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Sports Marshal.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome someone of Joe Theismann’s caliber to our festival,” Larry Carper, festival president, said on Friday. “He will make a magnificent sports marshal, and we are very pleased to have him.”
As sports marshal, Theismann will appear at the festival’s Sports Breakfast on May 2 and ride in the Grand Feature Parade later in the day. A total of 1,016 tickets, which cost $30, have been sold for the breakfast, according to Bradley S. Veach, festival executive director. Another 150 will be on sale at the festival’s Official Souvener and Ticket Outlet at 2228 Valley Ave. at Ward Plaza, on April 3.
This is the second time the 70-year-old Theismann has been sports marshal. In 1975, he was co-sports marshal with teammate and running back Larry Brown.
Washington quarterback Sammy Baugh was the festival’s first sports marshal in 1966. Other Washington players who were sports marshals include cornerback Darrell Green, quarterbacks Billy Kilmer and Doug Williams, kicker Mark Moseley and running back John Riggins.
Born in Brunswick, N.J., Theismann went on to star at Notre Dame. His name was pronounced “Theezeman” but in efforts to promote him for the Heisman Trophy, the award for college football’s best player, the Notre Dame sports department began pronouncing it to rhyme with Heisman. The “Theismann for Heisman” campaign failed as he came in second in 1970 to Stanford University quarterback Jim Plunkett.
A case can be made that Theismann is one of the best quarterbacks not in the NFL Hall of Fame. Much of that is because some of his prime years were spent in Canada and on the bench.
Unable to reach a deal with the Miami Dolphins who made him just a fourth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, Theismann played three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Acquired by Washington in 1974, he had to play behind Kilmer for a few seasons. Showing the speed that would make him a great scrambler as well as passer, Theismann returned 15 punts his rookie year while biding his time on the bench.
Theismann, who didn’t become a full-time starter until 1978, was a cocky competitor who backed it up on the field. Behind a punishing offensive line known as “The Hogs” that protected him while opening holes for Riggins, and with speedy, sure-handed receivers known as “The Fun Bunch” Theismann led Washington to a 27-17 victory in 1983 over the Dolphins in the Super Bowl.
The following year, Theismann had his best season throwing for 29 touchdowns and 3,714 yards, both career highs, and led the team to Super Bowl XVIII in 1984. The Raiders defeated Washington 38-9.
In 1985, Theismann’s career ended with a horrifying broken right leg sustained on national television in a Monday Night Football game. The gruesome injury, which involved an open fracture seen by millions, was a horrifying reminder of the dangers of the game where a career can end on one play.
“The pain was unbelievable,” Theismann told the New York Times in 2005, while watching a replay for the first time of his fibula and tibia cracking. “It sounded like two muzzled gunshots off my left shoulder. Pow, pow!”
While his playing days were over, Theismann’s time in the spotlight continued. He was a television analyst for CBS in 1986-87 and worked for ESPN from 1988 through 2006. He is currently an NFL Network analyst and motivational speaker and recently published a motivational book called “How to Be a Champion Every Day.”
Theismann agreed in November to come to the festival, according to Kay Bolliger, a festival board member and festival president in 2003-04. She said Theismann’s high profile, upbeat personality and the charitable work he has done were why the festival sought him.
Bolliger wouldn’t say what Theismann’s appearance fee was, but said celebrity appearance fees range from $25,000 to $60,000. Bolliger said festival organizers have to balance trying to land big names with cost concerns. The festival has lost money in four of the last five years. In 2018, the latest year numbers were available, the nonprofit festival, which had total expenses of about $1.8 million, lost $95,423, according to its IRS 990 form.
“We consider it all the time,” Bolliger said about rising appearance fees. “But we don’t want to diminish the impact of the celebrity’s effect on the festival and the energy and excitement they generate by being here.”
