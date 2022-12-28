Football Offensive Player of the Year: Sherando's Gavyn Blye

The dictionary defines “all purpose” as something that has many uses.
If you saw the Sherando High School offense this past football season, you’d certainly say that Gavyn Blye is the epitome of that description.
Most of the time Blye lined up at wide receiver for the Warriors and he led them and was second in the area with 50 catches. He was also second with 905 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.
At times he lined up at running running back and produced more than 500 rushing yards and 13 scores.
And when called upon, Blye took snaps in the Warriors’ Wildcat or heavy package and even threw for a couple of two-point conversions.
That versatility and the penchant to find the end zone make the senior The Winchester Star’s Offensive Player of the Year.
What does “all purpose” mean to Blye?
“It means just being put anywhere and making plays really at any position I’m put at and asked to learn. … My mindset is just to help my team win. It’s just any way and anywhere I can be put on the field to help my team win.”
Blye played on both offense and defense for former coach Bill Hall, but current Warriors coach Jake Smith decided to crank things up a notch for the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder on offense this fall.
“After last season, I sat down down and I always try to find something new to learn,” Smith explained. “One of the teams that I studied was Coastal Carolina, but also the San Francisco 49ers and the way in which they use Deebo [Samuel]. I made that comparison to Gavyn.”
Making new plays and having them work are two different things. A lot depends on the player and Blye made them work.
“We were talking about the things we were going to be doing and how he was going to be moving from tailback to receiver and different spots and how that would be predicated on him and what he could handle mentally,” Smith said. “We as a staff can get all kinds of things put in, but what can 14-, 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids handle? Him being able to handle all of those responsibilities … splitting your time and bouncing back and fourth between two different groups, it’s a lot to manage from a mental standpoint. And physically, there are different skill sets involved.
“It just adds diversity to the offense and it allows us to do a lot of things that are not traditional. It certainly made us better on that side of the ball.”
The Warriors had plenty of weapons from which to choose. Receiver AJ Santiago led the area with 1,113 receiving yards and 12 TD catches. Running back Jason Foster rushed for more than 1,100 yards and 16 TDs and quarterback Micah Carlson threw for an area-best 2,003 yards and 22 scores.
Blye provided a combination of the running and receiving prowess that were the strengths of his teammates.
But if you’re looking to hear Blye toot his own horn, you can forget it. He spreads the credit around to his family (parents Jason and Candi and sister Bailey), his coaches and his teammates.
“Coach, he had a plan for all of us,” Blye said. “Everybody bought in. The line, they got me there. The quarterback got me there. The wide receivers got me there. It was just everybody working together to hit our goals.”
Smith said Blye’s humility is not an act.
“He works very hard,” Smith said. “I think he understands the bigger picture of what we are trying to accomplish in football — that individual accolades are fun and nice to have, but the overarching goal of football is to win the game.
“He understands that. He understands what it takes from his position and other positions, what we’re doing as a coaching staff and understanding how it takes everyone on that team in addition to the coaches to perform basically perfect on Friday to win a game. How difficult that is to do is definitely a humbling experience.”
Blye said he wasn’t sure he wanted to play football as a freshman until Hall coaxed him into playing. He excelled in the four-game COVID-19 season in the spring of 2021 and then did most of his damage as a receiver (34 catches, 507 yards, 4 TDs) and on special teams last fall.
Those modest numbers paled in comparison to the what he put up this season where he consistently found the end zone, often on spectacular catches and runs.
None of those surprised Smith, given Blye’s talent. It was a comeback from adversity that told the real story.
“In June, we were at 7-on-7 and he suffered an eye injury and that eye injury was pretty severe,” Smith said. “It required him to wear an eye patch and it also required him not to do anything physically in the next couple of months in fear of the eye swelling and injury.
“Just right before the season, he was medically cleared to play football, so he had no summer in preparation for this fall. The surprising part to me is that without having that summer part to prep and to be able to do the things he did this season to me is pretty amazing. … Had that not happened, I wouldn’t have been surprised by a thing because I’ve been watching it every day for a year.”
Blye never mentioned the injury in interviews before, during or after the season. His burning desire is to help his team win and the Warriors improved this fall. Bouncing back from a 5-6 campaign, Sherando went 7-5 and advanced to the second round of the Region 4C playoffs.
Blye played a big part in those wins by consistently scoring. He had at least one TD in 10 of the Warriors’ 12 games, with multiple scores in seven games.
“Consistency is great, but obviously it starts with the men up front and the QB,” Blye said. “I give them all of the praise in the world. They helped me stay consistent and I just played my part.”
And whether it was a spectacular 75-yard catch or a one-yard plunge, Blye had just a couple of thoughts after crossing the goal line.
“Hand the ball to the ref and thank my teammates,” he said. “That’s what I do.”
With the emphasis on winning, it’s no surprise that Blye’s favorite game of the season came against Handley, when the Warriors reclaimed the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple from the Judges.
“Our energy was unmatched,” said Blye, who had three touchdowns in the contest. “That was definitely a memorable game.”
According to Smith, Blye did not drop a pass all season.
“What I’d like to say about Gavyn is that he’s a gamer,” Smith said. “When the game is on the line or it’s a high-pressure situation, that’s the type of kid you want to get the ball to because they embrace that and actually thrive in it. He’s one of those people.”
Many of Blye’s big plays come because he is as slippery as an eel. He often leaves tacklers grasping at air.
“One of Gavyn’s best attributes is that he knows where you’re going before you know where you’re going,” Smith said. “He makes people miss in very short spaces. He’s very slippery and sudden in his movements and he’s a hard guy to tackle on the first try.”
Blye credits his teammates for giving him space to run. He also credits Santiago, a First Team All-Region 4C defensive back, for making him a better player by squaring off Monday through Thursday.
“The definition of competition is to come to practice and watch those two kids and you will see,” Smith said. “Competing against each other was great and I think it helped each one of them become better.”
Blye, an honor student, also spends time working with a trainer and also studying the game. He believes the improvement in both areas has made him a better player.
“The intelligence part, that’s just the will to want to put in extra hours to learn about your position,” he said. “You need to study and get smarter about that. And then, it’s just the gym.”
“It’s doing all of the little things and small details that you don’t get to see on Friday,” Smith said. “You just get to see a big flash, but when you watch it in the film room you see the details being put in there. That’s all a tribute to his work ethic, understanding of the game of football and trying to get better each week.”
That paid off in Blye earning First Team All-Region 4C and All-Northwestern District accolades. He received the all-purpose honor over the Dulles District Offensive Player of the Year.
“It’s great, but that’s not why I play the sport,” Blye said of the honors. “It’s the team atmosphere that I love.”
Blye, who is on the Sherando basketball team after not playing as a junior and may even try to play baseball in the spring, is hoping to find a home to play football at the next level. He’s receiving some looks from Division II and Division III schools who are recruiting him an athlete where he is likely to play as a receiver.
“I just want to play, wherever I find a spot,” Blye said. “… I’m looking for just a chance. Obviously, you have to go and visit and see what campus life is like, but it’s just a chance.”
Smith believes that any team that takes a chance on Blye will not regret the decision. He says Blye, who runs 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, plays even faster and his desire is at the top of the charts.
“I think wherever he goes he is going to make an impact,” Smith said. “He has the work ethic to succeed and to make it in college academically. His athletic ability exists and will continue to improve. Wherever it is, he is going to be a benefit to that program.”
Blye, a big fan of Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, hopes he finds that new home, but he appreciates what he’s leaving.
“It still hasn’t fully hit me, yet,” Blye said of his his high school career being finished. “But, it’s been a great four years. I’ll take that.”
