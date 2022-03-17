WINCHESTER — For the 21st consecutive year, Handy Mart and H.N. Funkhouser & Co. have donated $500 grants to each of Frederick County’s 21 public schools to support math and science programs.
On Wednesday morning, H.N. Funkhouser & Co. Vice President Rieman Claytor Royston presented this year’s donation of $10,500 to Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine.
The grants are the result of a partnership between Winchester-based H.N. Funkhouser & Co. and the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance. Since 2001-02, when H.N. Funkhouser & Co. began working to secure grants through the ExxonMobil Educational Alliance, contributions totaling $194,500 have been made to support math and science instruction in the county’s school division.
Royston told Sovine the school division had done “a great job” in getting kids back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said in an interview that her family members, who own and operate area Handy Mart stores and H.N. Funkhouser, a petroleum products company, donate to the school division each year because they believe education is critically important and that today’s students represent the community’s future workforce.
“I think that if we invest now that should help to pay off in our community later on in the future,” Royston said. “We grew up in Frederick County. My dad graduated from James Wood. And so we’ve been giving to the county school system for over 20 years now.”
Sovine thanked her for her support and said she was “making a difference.”
In a news release, Sovine said, “This partnership has benefited thousands of students over the years, and we are extremely grateful for the continued support of H.N. Funkhouser & Co., which exemplifies one of the primary goals in our strategic plan Inspire 2025: A Promise for Progress — cultivating strategic, purposeful partnerships with community members, organizations, businesses and families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.