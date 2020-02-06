WINCHESTER — Look for the red balloons on Saturday to find sweet treats and special sales during the seventh annual Chocolate Escape in downtown Winchester.
Stroll the streets of Old Town, shop the local stores and feast on chocolate cake, candy, ice cream and much more.
Most of the celebrating takes place from 2 to 5 p.m., with some businesses offering shopping specials for additional hours. Locations participating in Chocolate Escape will be marked with a red balloon floating outside.
During Chocolate Escape, many downtown restaurants and shops will offer $3 chocolate dessert samples.
Here are the restaurants and stores offering the $3 samples:
• 147 North – 147 N. Loudoun St.
Chocolate cake with cappuccino buttercream; chocolate porter.
• The Black Rose – 11 S. Loudoun St.
Mexican hot chocolate; Chocolate raspberry coffee; Forbidden Love Oolong tea; Love Struck Rooibos tea.
• Brewbaker’s Restaurant – 168 N. Loudoun St.
Chocolate bacon truffles; Chocolate-stuffed croissants.
• Bright Box Theater – 15 N. Loudoun St.
Tiramisu in chocolate cups; Chocolate-covered bacon.
• Cork Street Tavern – 8 W. Cork St.
Dirt cake parfait.
• El Centro Classic Mexican Food & Drink – 1 N. Loudoun St.
Chocolate flan.
• Espresso Bar & Café – 165 N. Loudoun St.
Hot Chocolate paired with an anise-flavored biscotti that has an espresso chocolate covered bottom.
• Fellowship of the Sip Restaurant & Tea House – 33 S. Loudoun St.
Chocolate ginger cake with whipped cream and super fruit preserve; chocolate pudding with Morello cherries and almond slivers; mint hot cocoa with peppermint tea; banana chocolate chip vegan muffins.
• Fresco Kitchen – 6 S. Loudoun St.
Keto dark chocolate mousse; chocolate covered bacon; assorted chocolate truffles.
• George’s Food & Spirits – 103 E. Piccadilly St.
Chocolate cherry tea with chocolate tea cakes; chocolate pots de crème; mini chocolate martinis.
• The German Table – 158 N. Loudoun St.
Profiterole cups of vanilla cream layered with cream-filled puff pastry topped with chocolate.
• Piccadilly’s Public House and Restaurant – 125 E. Piccadilly St.
Chocolate mousse tartlet with raspberry. Drink special: Chocolate raspberry martini.
• Red Fox Creamery – 146 N. Loudoun St.
Mini chocolate ice cream sandwich (homemade cookies with homemade chocolate ice cream).
• Roma Old Town – 21 N. Loudoun St.
Dark chocolate cup with chocolate mousse and Luxardo cherries.
• Union Jack Pub & Restaurant – 101 N. Loudoun St.
“Brett’s” cheesecake pops; chocolate beer sample.
• Village Square Restaurant – 103 N. Loudoun St.
Chocolate mole chicken wings; chocolate old fashioned.
• Violino Ristorante Italiano – 181 N. Loudoun St.
Chocolate cheesecake bombe; Bicerin; White and dark chocolate dipped strawberries.
• Water Street Kitchen – 2 S. Loudoun St.
Flourless chocolate torte; Hot white chocolate.
• Winchester Brew Works – 320 N. Cameron St.
Raspberry chocolate French macaron; a tasting of chocolate raspberry Big Schloss Imperial Stout.
•The Wine Room at Taylor Pavilion – 120 N. Indian Alley, Suite 100
Dark chocolate covered Belgian chocolate mousse with red fruit coulis.
♦
Braddock Street United Methodist Church will also join in the celebration. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the church at 115 Wolfe St. to purchase a lunch of pizza, salad and drinks. While there, the whole family can enjoy a cake walk; a chocolate fountain to dips marshmallows and fruit into; a bake sale; a free craft; face painting; and a silent auction with baskets and other goodies.
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, at 19 W. Cork St., will offer several chocolate-themed activities including a Hershey kiss scavenger hunt, a chocolate candy graphing activity, decorating cups for hot cocoa, a guessing game and a coloring page with a recipe for chocolate ice cream.
For a full list of businesses offering discounts, candy and other activities see https://oldtownwinchesterva.com/events/major-events/chocolate-escape/
