WINCHESTER — After a six-year absence, the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau will resume its Christmas trolley tour of the city this December.
Visitor and Community Relations Specialist Renee Bayliss said on Thursday the plan, at least for now, calls for an hour-long ride on the Convention and Visitors Bureau's trolley to see the best and brightest Christmas lights throughout Winchester.
"They'll come to the Visitors Center [at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester] and have coffee or hot chocolate and cookies, then they'll load up and drive around town," Bayliss said. "We'll pick out the best neighborhoods with the best lights."
The last time the tour was offered was in December 2016.
"It was very popular," said the bureau's executive director, Justin Kerns.
Some members of the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, including Laura Kerr Wiley and Chairwoman Gwen Walker, suggested on Thursday that Bayliss consider adding a stop or two for holiday shopping during this year's tour. Walker said it could make the event more appealing, and Wiley said it's something residents of local retirement communities would most likely be interested in.
"It's under consideration," Bayliss said. "I think it sounds cute."
The trolley seats 26 people and for now, only one excursion is planned. If the tour sells out quickly, Bayliss said, a second one may be added.
"We'll see how it goes," she said.
MiKayla Hatfield, visitor services coordinator at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said officials are still deciding if the trolley tour will be held on Dec. 2 or Dec. 9.
Tickets payable by cash or check will cost $10 each and be available in November at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center. To find out when tickets can be purchased and for updates about the upcoming Christmas trolley tour, follow the Convention and Visitors Bureau's Facebook page at facebook.com/visitwinchesterva.
