WINCHESTER — Setting a picture-perfect table is an art form. If you’d like some creative inspiration, you’ll find it at the 7th annual Wheels for Wellness Tablescapes fundraiser this Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Millwood Station Events Center.
Traci Toth, executive director of Wheels for Wellness, says that after a brief hiatus due to COVID, last year’s Tablescape was the biggest yet and anticipates another great turnout this year. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization that provides free, door-to-door transportation to medical appointments for those in need.
According to Toth, this year’s event will include 25 dinner tables, five children’s tables, floral arrangements, napkin folding demonstrations, raffles, door prizes and refreshments. A harpist will provide background music.
Although a few table decorations will be sponsored by businesses, Toth says most participants are simply hobbyists with a love for dishes, including many members of the Valley Glasshoppers, a club that was formed in 1988 to preserve and appreciate American-made glass, china and pottery.
“Most of the people who participate in this event have huge collections,” says Toth. “And we also have many new decorators this year.”
Tami Bellotte is a first-year participant with a passion for plates. And crystal. And silver. Her Tablescapes theme will be “25 Years of Wedded Bliss.” Some of the items she plans to incorporate in her display include Wedgwood’s Belle Fleur patterned china, mother of pearl caviar dishes and spoons, a silver ice bucket and vintage glass serving pieces with silver “25th Anniversary” overlay.
Bellotte’s collection of dishware is extensive. She’s had no trouble hosting a dinner party of 60 without renting a single item. A rough inventory of her home yields 18 patterns of china, ranging from place settings of four to 12. She also has a massive array of crystal, silver and serving pieces, including nine different punch bowl sets complete with underplates, cups and ladles.
Bellotte sees her collection as art. “Quite frankly, I love artwork but I don’t have enough space on my walls to hang everything,” she says. “Some of the dish designs I have are so beautifully subtle, and some are so dramatic.”
Bellotte inherited her passion for plates — and a portion of her personal collection — from her mother.
“My mother loved beautiful things and would collect various things from the different countries we lived in.”
Bellotte’s father was in the army, and as a result, Bellotte now has a geographically eclectic assortment that includes hand-painted Italian trays, German tapestries and an antique samovar from Tehran.
But most of her pieces are things that she has purchased. Bellotte scours fine antiques stores, tacky flea market tables, auctions and yard sales, looking for that perfect piece to complement an existing set — or start a new one.
“It’s truly the thrill of the hunt,” she says.
Her best find? Eight silver “sippers” that were tarnished black when she spotted them at a yard sale near Luray while on a motorcycle ride with her husband. “I asked the man how much they were. He said ‘two dollars.’ I said, ‘Are they sterling?’ And he replied, ‘Who cares? They’re two dollars.’ I bought them and brought them home.”
As Bellotte began to meticulously clean the long, delicate spoon-straws, the word “sterling” started to appear.
“I just cried. I couldn’t believe it! That was my absolute best find. I’ve made many mint juleps just to use those spoons!”
That emotional connection to each piece in her collection keeps her going, even when her cupboards are overflowing. “Sometimes I go into a store and see something gathering dust and realize that at one time this was someone’s treasure,” she says.
Sometimes she’ll look at an orphaned, long-forgotten or distressed piece and say, “You’re going home with me. And then I take it home and clean it up and put it on display, and I feel like I’ve given it a second life.”
While finding a treasure in a junk store is exhilarating, Bellotte has also made many trips to Replacements Ltd., an online warehouse of fine dinnerware, crystal, glassware, silver and more.
The company also has a retail shop and tableware history museum near Greensboro, North Carolina.
“It’s breathtaking,” she says of the store and museum. “Everything is laid out so beautifully. You can even go on an extensive tour that demonstrates how they repair things.”
She and her husband have made this the destination for several bike trips. But how does she shop if she’s traveling on a motorcycle?
“If it’s something as simple as a sterling jelly spoon, I can easily transport it home. Or sometimes a store will ship things to you.”
And where there’s a will, there’s always a way. She recalls a bike trip to a flea market in Moorefield, West Virginia.
“I found a beautiful L.E. Smith punch bowl. It had the large underplate with 18 cups along with the big bowl. We were on the bike, but my husband said, ‘We can do it.’ He got out these tie-down straps and bungee cords and packed it all up. I’m sure we looked like the Beverly Hillbillies going down the road, but it worked!”
What will happen to all Bellotte’s treasures when she’s not around to take care of them anymore? After all, young adults often don’t want to be bothered with dishes that can’t be put in the dishwasher — fragile decorative items that might be seen as too much work with all the dusting and polishing they need to keep them pretty. Will her grown son and daughter want all these things?
Bellotte thinks they will because she believes she has instilled in them her love of the hunt and appreciation for the art.
“From the time they were little, I would take them with me to flea markets. They would be ten steps ahead of me saying, ‘Mommy, come look at this!’ When they would pick something nice out, I would say, ‘I love it!’ I would often buy their finds and display them. They would be so tickled that they had picked them out and they were now on display in our house.”
She says that while her children are not currently in a position to take possession of anything yet because they are both living in small places, “they have put their names on certain things.”
In the meantime, Bellotte continues to enjoy her collections, and is happy to share a small part of it with others for Tablescapes.
“How fun to be able to take your passion, share it with others and support such a worthy cause.”
Tickets for Tablescapes are $30 at the door on the day of the event. They are also available in advance for $25 by going online to https://go.rallyup.com/Tablescapes2023 or by calling the Wheels for Wellness office at 540-536-1006. More information about the organization and the event can be found at www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
