WINCHESTER — Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing lots of rain to the region.
The local forecast calls for 1-3 inches of rain Monday through Wednesday, but some areas could get as much as 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall totals could increase if Isaias moves farther inland, he said.
Rain in the Winchester area will be heaviest today. There could be additional showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, NWS meteorologist Jeremy Geiger said. Winds will be 10 to 20 mph. Today’s high temperature will be 79 degrees and Wednesday’s 83 degrees.
A flash flood watch is in effect until 11 p.m. today.
A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the rest of the week, but these storms are related to weather systems not affiliated with Isaias, he said.
Isaias struck the Bahamas as a Category I hurricane on Friday and was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday. Florida received heavy rains over the weekend as Isaias moved up the Atlantic coast. Isaias was expected to strengthen into a hurricane again and make landfall Monday night in the Carolinas.
On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of Isaias, with the expectation that the storm will impact Virginia’s coastline. The declaration allows Virginia to mobilize resources and equipment for response and recovery efforts, if needed.
“This state of emergency will ensure localities and communities have the assistance they need to protect the safety of Virginians, particularly as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 crisis,” Northam said in the release. “I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions, monitor local weather forecasts, and stay alert.”
The National Hurricane Center reported Monday that Isaias was moving north 13 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. Geiger said the heaviest rain will be east of Interstate 95.
“Look for changes in the forecast,” Geiger advised. “There’s always the possibility [if Isaias moves] 15 to 20 miles to the west, it could lead to higher impacts. Or it could shift further east and the impacts could be even less. So the current forecast is what we have, but there’s always the possibility it could change for the worse or better.”
The heavy rainfall will likely result in “significant flash flooding of small streams and creeks” through tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Motorists are advised to take precaution and not cross roads covered with water.
Northam’s office encouraged Virginians to familiarize themselves with the state’s evacuation zones at KnowYourZoneVA.org and to follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings.
