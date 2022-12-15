WINCHESTER — The winter weather event anticipated to be underway this morning across the Shenandoah Valley could show how a difference of just a few miles can affect precipitation totals and highway conditions.
Winchester, Frederick County and areas along the Interstate 81 corridor to the southwest toward Staunton were under an ice storm warning as of Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service predicted that the region could see up to four-tenths of an inch of icing and up to an inch of sleet accumulate on surfaces through 10 p.m. today.
To the east, Clarke County was under a winter weather advisory, a lesser alert level. Only one-tenth or two-tenths of an inch of ice was forecast, perhaps with some sleet falling amid mostly freezing rain. Forecasters were advising drivers that difficult travel conditions are possible there through 4 p.m. today.
Their advice for drivers in the Winchester area is to stay off the roads because the conditions are expected to be more dangerous locally.
A changeover to all rain at some point this afternoon is predicted as temperatures warm into the mid-30s. However, as cold precipitation falls, surface temperatures will drop below the freezing point of 32 degrees. Depending on how much falls, it could take quite some time for roads and other surfaces — especially untreated ones — to warm up enough for the ice to melt.
So “travel will be extremely treacherous,” predicted Chesnea Skeen, a meteorologist at the weather service’s regional office in Sterling.
“Significant travel delays are expected along many major area roadways,” including I-81, a statement on the service’s website read. Closures are possible, it added.
In a news release, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) stated its crews are getting equipment in order and will treat roads with salt, sand and other abrasive materials as precipitation transitions to sleet or freezing rain. If roads are treated with chemicals and non-freezing rain initially falls, the chemicals will wash away, officials noted.
VDOT recommends that people who can’t avoid traveling go no further than they absolutely must, closely monitor weather forecasts and keep emergency kits in their vehicles in case they get stuck somewhere. Kits should include a flashlight and extra batteries, an ice scraper, a cell phone and charger, jumper cables, blankets or quilts, a first-aid kit, bottled water, nonperishable foods (such as energy bars and nuts), abrasive materials (such as cat litter or sand) to give tires traction and a shovel.
The higher the elevation, the colder the temperatures, so the worse the weather likely will be.
“Travel conditions (there) will be nearly impossible,” Skeen predicted.
And, wind gusts of 20 mph to 40 mph are anticipated atop mountain ridges.
“You could see wind damage to trees,” said Skeen. Falling limbs could bring down power lines, causing power outages, she mentioned.
That’s a possibility in Winchester, too, but less likely, she indicated.
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected to return on Friday and continue through at least the middle of next week. Daytime high temperatures for the period are forecast to reach the mid-30s to mid-40s. Overnight low temperatures in the 20s are expected.
