WINCHESTER — An on-site foreclosure auction is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 26 for a downtown historic building at 25 W. Piccadilly St. that previously housed Joe’s Steakhouse.
The restaurant, which operated at the location for nearly five years, closed in June 2018.
“I really loved it and the Winchester scene,” owner Joe Wobbe said. “It was hard to say goodbye. Someone very lucky will get to own a piece of not only Winchester history but American history.”
Built in 1838, the three-story brick mansion is where Confederate Col. George S. Patton — grandfather of World War II Gen. George S. Patton Jr. — died. Before becoming a restaurant, the building housed Colonial Art & Craft gift shop for many years, as well as apartments. It had been listed for sale recently, with a price reduction from $1,099,000 to $875,594. But Suzanne Conrad, with Adams Nelson & Associates, a Winchester-based real estate firm that listed the property, said on Tuesday the bank is moving forward with an auction.
“It is a private auction,” Conrad said, adding that prospective buyers must register to bid and can contact her for a tour of the building.
A sign posted on the property says there will be previews of the building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 13, 19 and 20.
Roanoke-based Walker Commercial Services is facilitating the auction, but a representative declined to comment on Tuesday, citing the company’s policy of not commenting on bank foreclosures.
Piccadilly Mansion LLC is listed as owner of the nearly 8,000-square-foot building, according to city records. Its assessed value is $802,100.
Joe’s Steakhouse opened its Piccadilly Street location in the fall of 2013. The original Joe’s Steakhouse location was opened by Wobbe and co-owner/business partner H.B. Sager on Main Street in Woodstock in March 2009.
Joe’s Steakhouse locations in Woodstock, Front Royal and Staunton have closed. The Front Royal Property is for sale.
The Staunton property, at 25 W. Johnson St., will be similarly auctioned on the same day as the Winchester property. That auction is at 3 p.m.
