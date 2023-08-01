An intense interest in social issues and a desire to work collaboratively to address them inspired Warren County resident Steve E. Foreman to run for the Virginia House of Delegates seat in the newly created 31st District.
“Politics directly influences society,” Foreman said, noting that his platform includes supporting public education, expanding access to health care and affordable housing, climate change solutions, and protecting reproductive freedom.
A native of Indiana, Foreman moved to Warren County about 20 years ago. Following a decades-long career in telecommunications, he retired amid the COVID pandemic. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from National-Louis University.
Foreman, a Democrat, is running against Delores R. Oates, a Republican member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, and independent Grace E. Morrison. Foreman said it’s important for voters to have options when selecting their representatives.
“I feel like the community needs another point of view. I’ve seen what one party rule did to the town and the county. In my opinion, that led to the whole EDA problem because nobody was asking the questions that they should have been asking,” Foreman said, referring to the alleged embezzlement of millions of dollars from the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority by its former executive director.
“We see a continuous cycle of that kind of thing so we need new ideas. I basically don’t agree with what’s happening — I feel that a lot of turmoil that we’re experiencing here locally is kind of brought upon us from the outside. It filters down. I don’t think it’s necessarily an organic thing. I think it’s propagated from the outside,” Foreman said.
Noting the recent controversy at Samuels Public Library where a group has asked for the removal of 134 books with LGBTQ representation, themes, and, in some cases, sexual content, Foreman said, “Of course the library has got everybody fired up right now, but it’s actually been going on for years. We saw a couple of years ago there was a challenge to the SEL (social emotional learning) programs in the elementary schools. Attempts were made to stop that program which, as near as I could tell, was a good practice to try to basically teach the kids how to get along. And then we had the issues with the school libraries. I see that as a kind of continuum.”
Foreman said that his son, a recent Skyline High School graduate, witnessed fights and turmoil between students “who didn’t know how to deal with each other” as well as school-wide panic at rumors and threats of gun violence at the school.
“Teaching and public education is fraught with enough problems that we shouldn’t have to worry about guns being a presence. We shouldn’t have to worry about, frankly, all the second guessing of teachers,” said Foreman, noting that parents can set the tone and expectations for how their child interacts with school officials. “A lot of kids don’t feel a responsibility to participate in their education and I think a lot of that may be fostered better by parents,” he said.
“We need to keep the public money in the public schools because to me that forms the whole basis for society and if we give the kids a diverse education and a good teaching environment and an environment where the kids participate, I think it does wonders for society,” he said.
Recognizing that the 31st District — which includes Front Royal, the northern part of Warren County, and the southern half of Clarke County and Frederick County, just south of Winchester, is historically Republican territory — Foreman said he hopes to build support “by appealing to less controversial and more mainstream ideas.
“In my opinion, the Republican party has become more extreme in the last several years — literally promoting division. By appealing to commonsense ideas, we have a chance at solving problems as opposed to just saying no to everything. In other words, being positive,” Foreman said.
He continued by saying that he wants to serve the community and “give back to schools. I think that’s a foundational thing,” he said. “During COVID, there was a lot of talk about essential workers, but teachers are the most essential workers that we have. I mean, everything starts with them. I think by supporting smart educational choices and giving the schools the resources they need — giving teachers and administrators the support they need — I think that will appeal to people.”
Foreman said he’d like to see a portion of the state’s budget surplus go to schools for teacher development.
A member of the Communications Workers of America Union and former owner of a small business, Foreman is also focused on economic issues.
“We need to support better wages for people. A lot of people are hurting. If you have to do two or three jobs to support yourself and you’re trying to raise a family, that just gets insane,” he said, noting that, if elected, he would vote to raise the minimum wage. Foreman added that there is also a lack of affordable housing in the area that contributes to stress on families.
Foreman is interested in expanding mental health and addiction services, addressing the homelessness issue in the area, fighting corporate polluters, and expanding green projects.
“The climate issue is huge. People are really feeling it this summer with the wildfire smoke and the heat. That’s on people’s radar,” he said.
Foreman said he believes in the importance of reproductive freedom.
“It is another aspect of family life that needs to be in the control of the woman, her doctor and her family — not mandated by politics,” he said.
“To me those are problems more worthy of looking at than necessarily a book that someone may or may not read. And, really that’s down to someone’s opinion anyway. I don’t see how that serves the public,” Foreman said.
For more information, visit www.foremanforvirginia.com.
Steve Foreman will be a great representative for us in Richmond. He'll legislate to make life better for working people here in the Shenandoah Valley. His opponent has nothing but MAGAt culture war nonsense to offer. You can go to www.foremanforvirginia.com to learn more, donate, and get involved.
