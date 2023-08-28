EDINBURG — The local Forest Service district wants the public's opinion on new fees for its recreation areas.
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing new fees and increases to existing fees at recreation spots across the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, including several local campgrounds and day use areas.
Proposed fee changes in Shenandoah County include:
• Camp Roosevelt Campground, increase from $10 to $14 per night
• Elizabeth Furnace Campground (off-season only), increase from $10 to $14 per night
• Elizabeth Furnace Group Campground A: increase from $55 to $85 per night
• Elizabeth Furnace Group Campground B: increase from $30 to $50 per night
• Elizabeth Furnace Day Use Area, new fee of $5 per vehicle
• Little Fort Campground, new fee of $14 per night
Rising fees aren’t just limited to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Planned recreation fees are going up across the Forest Service’s Southern Region as the federal agency tries to avoid undercutting local private campgrounds.
“It’s standard Forest Service-wide to be affordable to the American people but not compete with local recreation folks,” USFS Public Affairs Officer Gwen Mason said.
As for where the fee money goes, Mason stressed that most of the money is reinvested back into the same forest so that nature lovers can continue to enjoy visiting.
“Most of the fees we collect on site stay on-forest,” Mason said. “We want to make sure we’re making the appropriate capital improvements and investments to give the public what they rightfully expect from the Forest Service.”
A resource advisory committee will seek nominations in the coming months to give the public a voice in the fee changes, but anyone can submit comments on the proposal by calling their local ranger district or going to this webpage (https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/gwj/home/?cid=FSEPRD1129447)
The public comment window is open until Oct. 31.
