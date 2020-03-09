The Forest Service will begin conducting controlled burns in Shenandoah, Page and Rockingham counties, and Hardy County, West Virginia, between mid-March and late May.
The burn area in Shenandoah County will be at Little Schloss, a 1,560-acre area located southwest of Woodstock.
Mary Yonce of the Forest Service stated in an email Friday that the organization had previously conducted a controlled burn in the Little Schloss area in 2003, as well as in the area of Waonaze Peak in 2006.
“The Little Schloss burn area is dependent on fire to remain healthy and to provide optimal habitat for a diversity of plants and animals. Wildlife populations such as white-tailed deer, black bears, turkey, quail, squirrels, eastern cottontails, and many migratory birds benefit from forest openings and increased food and cover that flourish after a fire,” she stated.
A news release about the controlled burn states that Narrow Passage Road (Forest Service Road 88) and Little Stony Road (Forest Service Road 92) may be temporarily closed when burning occurs.
Depending on wind direction, this controlled burn may have lingering smoke effects. Residents of Woodstock, St. Luke, and Columbia Furnace and travelers on Narrow Passage Road, Little Stony Road, Senedo Road, Trout Run Road and Interstate 81 may see or smell smoke
According to the release, controlled burns also keep the general public and homes safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest land that can lead to wildfires. They can also improve wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape.
Fire managers will closely monitor local weather conditions, such as wind and humidity, and adjust the schedule as needed to ensure the safety of both crew members and local residents.
“A periodic controlled burn in this area will be beneficial to wildlife and help to prevent catastrophic wildfires in the future,” Yonce stated.
According to the release, fire specialists expect to light the burn over two or three days, but residents may see smoke from it for several days.
Prior to lighting the burn, crews construct and designate firebreaks to ensure the fire does not leave the burn area. The burn will mimic historic natural fire as much as possible. Some individual trees will burn, but the fire should travel mostly across the forest floor.
