Many Virginians use firewood to keep warm.
But moving firewood from one area to another can spread invasive pests such as the emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle and spotted lanternfly, which often “hitchhike,” according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Forestry. These destructive insects destroy crops and infect trees.
“Since it’s difficult to determine if firewood is infested, the best option to keep Virginia’s forests and crops safe is to buy firewood where you plan to burn it,” the release states. “A general rule is to get firewood that’s at least local to the county where it’ll be used. If you heat your home with firewood, harvest it locally or purchase it from a reputable dealer in compliance with state and regional firewood regulations.”
Virginia State Forester Rob Farrell says invasive insects and disease pose a “critical threat” to Virginia’s forests. “When you buy firewood near where you’ll burn it, you help protect Virginia’s forests while supporting local economies.”
Adds Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Joseph Guthrie: “Invasive insects and diseases lurk both inside and on the surface of firewood, so transporting firewood can allow potentially destructive and non-native organisms to move hundreds of miles and start infestations in new places. When traveling from one location to another, never transport firewood to your destination unless it is heat-treated and certified.”
Going camping? Make plans to buy firewood when you get there or gather it onsite (if permitted). If you have leftover firewood, leave it behind when you go, the release states.
Packaged heat-treated (not kiln-dried) firewood will have a seal of certification from the U.S. Department of Agriculture or a state agency. It may be moved as long as it remains sealed. Once the packaging has been opened, it could attract insects and should not be moved.
To find local firewood dealers across Virginia, visit Firewoodscout.org.
