WINCHESTER — A man who secretly filmed coworkers in a men's bathroom at Amazon's distribution warehouse in Clear Brook has been sentenced in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Cletrel Nidre Thomas, 29, of the first block of Dock Lane in Inwood, West Virginia, was given a 10-year prison term on Tuesday by Judge Alexander Iden, with all but six months suspended.
Following his release from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, Thomas will spend a year on supervised probation. That will be followed by a period of unsupervised probation that will remain in effect until he completes treatment for being a sex offender and follows up on all recommendations contained in a psycho-sexual evaluation.
Thomas declined to address the court when given the opportunity to so on Tuesday morning. Following his hearing, he was immediately taken to the local jail to begin serving his sentence.
According to court documents, Thomas was caught by a coworker on Sept. 9, 2020, while using his cellphone to record video outside a bathroom stall in a men's room at the Amazon Fulfillment Center, 165 Business Blvd., near Clear Brook.
"Thomas admitted to using his cell phone to record approximately 100 videos and pictures of men in the bathroom for his sexual pleasure," Frederick County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jared C. Nail wrote in a search warrant affidavit.
Thomas was arrested on March 12, 2021, and charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of unlawful filming between July 13 and Sept. 9, 2020. He remained free on a personal recognizance bond prior to Tuesday's sentencing.
According to information from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, Thomas could be released from custody as early as May 2 if he complies with jail regulations and remains on good behavior.
