BERRYVILLE — Those who knew former Berryville mayor Wilson Kirby remember him as a kind man who was highly respected and devoted to serving both the public and God.
Kirby died on Monday. He was 82.
"He had a gentle way about him," said Town Manager Keith Dalton. "He was a good Christian man. In everything he did, that was clear."
Kirby was an elder at the Church of New Beginnings and led Bible studies in the region. In recent years, he also organized National Day of Prayer services locally.
Pastor Larry Santmyer recalled that as a Christian, Kirby was "a man of purpose" who — in terms of his faith and convictions — "was not afraid to convey what he believed in."
"He loved people," Santmyer said. "He believed in people ... and he did what he could to bring out the best in people."
A retired civil engineer, Kirby was the Ward 4 representative on Berryville Town Council from July 2002 to June 2008. He then served two four-year terms as mayor from July 2008 to June 2016. He also served on the council's Streets & Utilities Committee.
Although he didn't seek election to a third mayoral term, Kirby remained involved in local government as an appointed member of the Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals from May 2017 until his death.
His first mayoral election was a landslide, newspaper reports showed.
“I’ve prepared my entire adult life to be mayor,” Kirby told the former Clarke Courier, referring to his career as an engineer and businessman. “I want to draw the citizens closer to our town government. Spiritually, this victory was the answer to a prayer.”
"I can't say it enough: He was a very, very good man, an absolute gentleman," said Dalton, adding that he considered Kirby to be a mentor.
"He led by example," Dalton continued. "He had a very calming presence (on those around him). I don't remember him ever having a cross word toward anyone."
Berryville's current mayor, Jay Arnold, served as a council member alongside Kirby for two years. He described Kirby as "a good listener" who took residents' opinions on issues into consideration and deliberated them long and hard before deciding his positions.
"He always treated you well. I never heard him raise his voice," Arnold recalled. And, whenever he spoke, "he always had something to say. He never spoke just to be speaking."
Santmyer recalled seeing Kirby standing up while riding in the back of a dump truck along Main Street in Berryville's 2009 Christmas parade. It was snowing heavily at the time.
The mayor's humbleness "put a smile on my face," Santmyer said.
Dalton and Arnold both said they believe Kirby's legacy as an elected official will be his involvement in the construction of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court, which opened in 2008, and the town's wastewater treatment plant, completed in 2012.
He also strove to ensure that Berryville's rules for construction and development projects were appropriate, Dalton said.
As an engineer, he added, Kirby's advice and technical expertise regarding municipal projects were invaluable.
Kirby and his wife, Cathy, were married 59 years.
His memorial service, which Santmyer will officiate, will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel in Berryville. The burial will be private. However, the family will receive friends at the mortuary during the evening before the service.
Arnold said he was surprised to find out that Kirby had died. He said Kirby appeared to be in reasonably good health when he saw him recently at a Christmas party for town employees and officials.
"In our lives, there are a few folks who we can say we're better off for having known," Dalton said. "Wilson was one of those people. He was a good man, a good friend. I'm a better man for having known him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.