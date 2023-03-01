WINCHESTER — Improvements have been proposed for two city properties that City Council declared derelict and blighted, just as the future of another neglected building — this one of significance to local bluegrass fans — is in question.
At council's meeting on Tuesday, Winchester Building Official David Parker said the building being considered for the blighted designation is at 137 S. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall. For 34 years, it was the home of Brill's Musicians and Barber Shop.
Dalton Brill, the shop's owner, was a banjo player who frequently invited his fellow bluegrass musicians, both locally known and nationally recognized, to jam in the building's basement. The music ended in February 2008 when Brill suffered a stroke and had to close the business. He died on Oct. 29, 2008.
Brill's space in the 140-year-old, three-story structure was subsequently occupied by Beyond the Fringe, a hair salon that was forced to move when a major fire on Feb. 11, 2016, destroyed the building's interior, including three apartments on the upper two floors. About the only part of the structure that remained intact was the front brick facade facing the pedestrian mall.
The owner of 137 S. Loudoun St., Edward R. Kremer, initially considered demolishing the building, but instead sold it in 2018 to Dual Cousins LLC, a limited liability corporation headed by Daniel Brereton of Star Tannery.
City officials claim Dual Cousins failed to address the building's structural issues, including the absence of an exterior rear wall that leaves its interior exposed and accessible, and was repeatedly cited for not addressing safety concerns or cutting the grass behind the structure.
After deeming 137 S. Loudoun as unsafe and detrimental to surrounding properties, officials advised Dual Cousins on June 18, 2021, that the building would be declared derelict unless an abatement plan was filed, approved and followed up on.
According to documents presented to City Council, Dual Cousins filed the abatement plan on Oct. 18, 2021, and indicated renovations would start in May 2022. No work was performed, though, so on July 25, Winchester formally declared 137 S. Loudoun to be derelict and blighted, opening the door for the city to pursue court action to either force the owner to make repairs or forfeit the property to the city.
At that time, Brereton advised city officials that a sale of the property was pending. However, the sale fell through in January.
At last month's meeting of the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee, members voted unanimously to recommend City Council approve an ordinance allowing court proceedings to begin against Dual Cousins. Following the vote, Brereton gave the panel a letter from a lending institution that has reportedly committed to financing renovations of 137 S. Loudoun St., but committee Chairman Richard Bell noted the letter was unsigned.
Parker told council at its meeting on Tuesday that Dual Cousins is currently soliciting bids for property improvements. Mayor David Smith, a member of the Planning and Economic Development Committee, added that Dual Cousins requested council postpone a decision on the proposed ordinance so property improvements could move forward.
"I would be inclined to make a motion to continue this to the next meeting [on March 14], giving them a couple of weeks to figure out what they're going to do," Smith said on Tuesday. "It seems like they're trying to do due diligence and take care of this."
City Manager Dan Hoffman noted that Tuesday's agenda item was just a first reading and no action was necessary, meaning a continuance wasn't needed. The issue will be subject to a public hearing and vote at the March 14 meeting, by which time officials hope to receive more details about Dual Cousins' financing and plans for the property.
Two other properties that were declared derelict and blighted by council in 2021 were also discussed on Tuesday. Those buildings, both of which are owned by Wayne and Laura Gavis of Frederick County, are a single-family house at 411 S. Loudoun St. and a row of townhouses at 514-520 S. Loudoun St.
The Gavis properties are the subject of an ongoing civil case in Winchester General District Court, and progress updates are shared with Judge Alexander Iden on a regular basis.
It appeared both of the Gavis structures were destined for the wrecking ball, but City Attorney Melisa Michelsen told council on Tuesday that potential buyers of each site have come forward in recent weeks.
Michelsen said Martin Collins is interested in buying the single-family home because his "great-great-great, maybe another great, grandfather built 411 [S. Loudoun], so he has a very vested interest in renovating and preserving the historical nature of the property and keeping it for either a foundation or some type of historical purposes.
"If all goes well, they'd like to have a May closing date," Michelsen said. "All the city's costs for receivership that are awarded by Judge Iden would be paid out of the closing."
As for the townhouses, a limited liability corporation called Welcome Home Properties LC is interested in buying and demolishing them, then redeveloping the property. However, Michelsen said the corporation's registered agent is a personal friend of the Gavises "so I relayed my concern to the court that this is not a bona fide purchaser."
Iden has advised Welcome Home Properties' registered agent, Gregory Unger of Stephens City, to secure an attorney and return to court on March 27. If the judge allows Welcome Home Properties to become part of the receivership case, Unger would have to file a property abatement plan by April 26.
"If not, Judge Iden has reserved the right to approve the city demolishing the structure," Michelsen said.
April 26 is also the date that Collins is scheduled to show the court his proposed renovations and a construction timetable for 411 S. Loudoun St.
