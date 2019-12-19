WINCHESTER — Former Shawnee District Supervisor Gene Fisher is returning to his old seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
On Wednesday afternoon, the board unanimously appointed Fisher as the interim Shawnee supervisor to fill the unexpired term of Shannon Trout, who moved to California last month. Trout was elected to her first four-year term on the board on Nov. 7, 2017. Her last board meeting was Nov. 13.
Fisher, 73, was one of 13 applicants for the position. He was selected after a roughly 45-minute closed session held in the County Administration Building.
Fisher, a Republican, represented the Shawnee District on the board from October 2004 until Dec. 31, 2017, when he chose not to seek re-election. He said in a Wednesday phone interview that he “would be glad to serve for a year until the election comes up next November” and that he will do the best job that he can.
Fisher currently serves as chairman of the Winchester Regional Airport Authority and said that as a supervisor, communications between the two panels will be greatly enhanced.
“There’s a lot that went into the decision,” Gainesboro Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said about Fisher's appointment. “But I think everyone agreed about finding someone who has no intention of running again, who is willing to hold the seat, who has already been elected multiple times by the citizens of Shawnee, is a good way to go. That way, the citizens have an opportunity to nominate their candidates and elect someone that they ultimately choose rather than giving any candidate the leg up in a future election.”
Although Fisher is eligible to run in a Nov. 3 special election for the Shawnee seat, he said Wednesday that he will not. The winner of the election will serve the remainder of Trout’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
Shortly after the supervisors appointed Fisher, a swearing-in ceremony was held for the Board of Supervisors and the county's constitutional officers.
Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk Becky Hogan swore in returning supervisors McCarthy and Opequon Supervisor Bob Wells, as well as Shawn Graber, who was elected in November to represent the Back Creek District.
Other officials who took their oaths included Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ross Spicer, County Treasurer William Orndoff Jr. and incoming Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher. The deputies of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Treasurer’s Office and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office were also sworn in.
Hogan said that Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven was sworn in Monday and that Fisher will be sworn in later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.