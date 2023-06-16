WINCHESTER — The man accused of illegally selling lion cubs to South Carolina zookeeper and animal trainer Bhagavan ”Doc” Antle testified against his former business associate Thursday morning in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Keith Wilson, former owner of the now-shuttered Wilson’s Wild Animal Park near Winchester, agreed in October to cooperate with the prosecution in exchange for the Virginia Attorney General’s Office giving him special consideration if he is convicted and sentenced on 10 felony counts of selling an endangered species and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. He is scheduled to appear in Frederick County Circuit Court on June 23, at which time Wilson is expected to plead guilty to those charges.
Antle, who appeared in the first season of the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” about now-convicted Oklahoma zookeeper Joe Exotic, is charged with similar offenses: four felony counts of selling an endangered species and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Two of his daughters — 36-year-old Tilakam “Tilly” Magnolia Watterson and 28-year-old Tawny Antle — also are charged with animal cruelty misdemeanors for allegedly driving the lion cubs from Winchester to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Wilson testified Thursday that he started selling lion cubs to “Doc” Antle in 2015, when such transactions were legal. That year, Antle reportedly bought three cubs for a total of $7,500.
Michelle Welch of the state Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the Antles and Watterson on behalf of the Frederick County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, said on Monday that “Doc” Antle wanted young lion cubs for a financially lucrative attraction at his Myrtle Beach Safari zoo where people paid hundreds of dollars to pet baby animals.
“They needed lion cubs for their business and to extract money from tourists,” Wilson confirmed on Thursday.
Since lion cubs grow quickly, Welch has said “Doc” Antle pressured Wilson to sell him the animals before they were ready to be weaned from their mother so he could have a constant supply of cubs for paying guests.
“He always wanted them as young as possible,” Wilson said, noting that younger cubs are easier to handle and have a better time acclimating to human interaction. “He didn’t want them more than two or three weeks old.”
Wilson, who owned a male lion and lioness that he used for breeding, said he would take cubs from their mother when they were “around two weeks” old, and “Doc” Antle would send someone to transport the animals to South Carolina in less than 24 hours. Since lion cubs born in captivity traditionally stay with their mothers for a year, Wilson said he sometimes had to deprive the lioness of food or water in order to get her to walk away from her babies long enough for someone to retrieve them from their enclosure at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park.
The alleged selling of the cubs did not become an issue until 2016, when lions were designated as an endangered species. From that point on, all transactions and out-of-state transports involving lions required federal permits unless the animals were part of an established breeding program.
Mary Cogliano of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service testified on Thursday that no permit applications were filed with her office from 2016 through 2019. An August 2019 raid of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park led to the seizure of 119 animals that were not being adequately cared for and the discovery of information and text messages that alerted authorities to the alleged illegal sales of lion cubs to “Doc” Antle.
Wilson said three lion cubs were born at his roadside zoo on July 14, 2017, and he immediately notified “Doc” Antle. Wilson took the cubs from their mother two weeks later, then a woman he said he did not know came to pick them up using United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-approved animal crates.
For that transaction, Wilson said “Doc” Antle traded him three lynx kittens. For all other exchanges, Wilson said Antle paid in advance using cash or a check.
All checks allegedly written by “Doc” Antle for lion cubs from 2017 noted the money was being offered to Wilson’s Wild Animal Park as a donation to help fund construction of a new tiger habitat. That included a $5,000 check issued in March 2018.
“Was this a donation to the tiger habitat?” Welch asked Wilson.
“No ma’am, it was prepayment for two lion cubs,” Wilson replied. “It was illegal to sell lion cubs [starting in 2016]. It would have been legal to make a donation.”
The two cubs “Doc” Antle allegedly paid for in March 2018 were born on May 7, 2018, and taken from their mother after two weeks, Wilson said. They were picked up and driven to Myrtle Beach Safari one day after being separated from the lioness, he said.
Later that year, Wilson said the male lion he had been using for breeding died. “Doc” Antle sent him a new lion plus $2,000 for the animal’s care in December 2018 so the lioness at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park “could keep producing cubs.”
Three more cubs were born on July 12, 2019, and Wilson said “Doc” Antle paid $3,000 each for the animals.
Two of the cubs were taken from their mother after two weeks, Wilson said, and picked up by Watterson “probably within 16 to 18 hours” using a USDA-approved animal crate in an air-conditioned vehicle.
The third cub was separated from the lioness one week later and picked up by Tawny Antle, Wilson said. Again, the transport involved a USDA-approved animal crate and an air-conditioned vehicle.
On the day the third cub was picked up, though, a routine USDA inspection was being conducted at Wilson’s Wild Animal Park. In order to avoid questions from federal authorities, Wilson said he hid the cub in his office until Tawny Antle could quietly drive it away.
While Wilson and “Doc” Antle reportedly did not obtain the proper permits to buy and sell an endangered species, Wilson said he did file paperwork with the USDA each time a cub was transported to Myrtle Beach. The forms noted the cubs were being sent there as a donation, but Wilson admitted Thursday that wasn’t true.
Defense attorney Eric Breslin noted that for the cubs transported in 2019, Wilson had written birth dates on the USDA forms that did not match the dates he provided in court. Wilson admitted he falsified the dates “to make them appear older.”
Breslin also challenged Wilson’s motivation for testifying against “Doc” Antle, accusing him of turning against his former associate to avoid a stiff prison sentence.
“You don’t want to go to jail, do you?” Breslin asked.
“I’m not sure that anybody does,” Wilson replied.
The trial involving the Antles and Watterson opened Monday and was scheduled to last five days, but that may not be feasible. The prosecution didn’t rest its case until 2:40 p.m. Thursday, and the defense team won’t start calling witnesses until today. Attorneys on both sides then have to make closing arguments before the case is handed to the jury.
That’s assuming, however, the jury is tasked with reaching verdicts. On Thursday evening, the defense argued the prosecution had not proved any of the charges against any of the three defendants and asked Judge Alexander Iden to dismiss the case.
Iden sent the jury home shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday but said he would continue to hear the lawyers’ arguments regarding the validity of the charges into the evening. He also said he will issue his decision first thing this morning, when the jury is scheduled to return to the Joint Judicial Center in case its services are still needed.
If the trial continues and the jury cannot reach its verdicts by Friday night, Iden has indicated that proceedings will continue through the weekend until the case is resolved.
