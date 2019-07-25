WINCHESTER — One of Winchester’s brightest lights has been extinguished.
Fran Ricketts, who served as president of the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) for 38 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 72.
“Fran Ricketts was loved by many, many, many people from all walks of life, from business leaders to our homeless clients,” said Frances Salmon, who succeeded Ricketts as CCAP president in January of 2018. “Miss Fran grew an organization that was extremely small to what it is today.”
The nonprofit CCAP was created in 1975 to provide an array of services for the area’s low-income and homeless residents, such as helping with rent and utility bills, giving away food and clothing, ensuring people have access to prescription medication, providing free storage lockers and shower facilities, and more.
“She would do anything for anybody,” CCAP volunteer Charles Roles said of Ricketts. “An angel.”
During Ricketts’ tenure as president, CCAP moved from its original home at the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Loudoun Street to 415 N. Cameron St., to 2011 Valley Ave. and, in 2009, to its current location at 112 S. Kent St.
“Every place we went was a step up,” said CCAP volunteer Larry Hardesty, who was a friend of Ricketts for 60 years.
From the time they were teenagers, Ricketts “never thought of herself. She always thought of other people,” Hardesty said.
The CCAP presidency is a volunteer position, so Ricketts never collected a paycheck from the organization. Hardesty said she sustained herself with disability benefits that were awarded following a 1978 automobile accident.
“She made due and was always happy and smiling,” Hardesty said. “Never complained.”
“A really nice lady,” added CCAP volunteer Hal Hasty. “She worked here as long as she possibly could until her illness made her have to pass on the baton to Frances.”
Ricketts battled a series of health issues in recent years. After she was succeeded as president, she continued coming to CCAP’s headquarters as often as she could to help clients. By late July of 2018, though, the visits became too much of a strain and Ricketts reluctantly announced she would not be returning to the building.
“It was hard for her to make meetings, and she was in and out of the hospital a lot,” Hardesty said. “She was the type of person that if she couldn’t give 100%, she didn’t feel like she was pulling her weight.”
On Sept. 17, 2018, Ricketts’ only daughter, Lori Ann “Sam” Hunt, died at the age of 51.
“That took a lot out of her, too,” Hardesty said.
Salmon said she doesn’t want to remember her mentor as someone in frail health, but rather as a strong woman who became a hero and inspiration to thousands of people in need.
“Just having her be present in this office somehow seemed to be a comfort to people,” she said. “That’s a legacy.”
Outside of CCAP, Ricketts was a private person. A representative from Omps Funeral Home in Winchester said on Wednesday that all services will be private, and there are no plans to publish an obituary.
Ricketts is survived by a son, Jimmy Ricketts of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.