WINCHESTER — One month after retiring as Winchester’s city sheriff, Les Taylor is back on the beat.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that Taylor has signed on as a deputy in its Field Operations Division. His first day on the job was Sept. 28.
Taylor, 52, served as Winchester’s sheriff from Jan. 1, 2014, until retiring on Sept. 2. The Republican was first elected to a four-year term in November 2013 and subsequently re-elected in November 2017 and November 2021.
He left office with more than three years remaining in his current term. Alexander Iden, chief judge of the 26th Judicial Circuit that includes Winchester, appointed Winchester Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy William Sales to serve as interim sheriff following Taylor’s retirement.
Sales, 49, will serve as interim sheriff until Jan. 1, 2024, at which time the winner of a special election to be held on Nov. 7, 2023, will be sworn into office. The new sheriff will complete the final two years of Taylor’s term, and a general election for a new four-year term as sheriff will be held on Nov. 4, 2025.
Sales has already said he plans on running in the special election as an independent.
Taylor retired last month so that he and his wife, Debera Taylor, could move out of Winchester. Debera Taylor, who had served as CEO of NW Works Inc. from October 2019 until Sept. 2, resigned her position with the Winchester-based nonprofit to accept a new job at Laurel Ridge Community College’s Warrenton campus, where she is involved with workforce development initiatives overseen by the school.
Les Taylor has been in law enforcement for 21 years. He joined the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in January 2001 as a reserve deputy and, a year and a half later, was hired as a full-time deputy. He was promoted to investigator three years after that and remained in that role until taking over the Winchester Sheriff’s Office in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.