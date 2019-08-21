BERRYVILLE — A longtime White Post farmer will be the fourth person from Clarke County to be inducted into the Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame.
Floyd Walter Lofton will be honored posthumously during a ceremony on Sept. 28 at Virginia Tech’s Alphin-Stuart Livestock Arena in Blacksburg.
Lofton, who owned and operated Longview Farm, died in October 2015. He was 94.
Established in 2009, the Hall of Fame recognizes Virginians who have made significant contributions to the state’s livestock industry.
Lofton was nominated to the Hall of Fame by the Virginia Pork Board for being an outstanding breeder of purebred Hampshire and Yorkshire hogs, which contributed to the improvement of commercial swine in the region, information provided by the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences shows. For many years, he sold his hogs throughout the state.
“His honesty and integrity carried over into his community service in Clarke County, particularly his great support of 4-H livestock programs and the county fair,” Zeke Barlow, the college’s communications director, wrote in an email.
The Grand Champion Market Hog Award at the annual Clarke County Fair includes a cash award given in honor of Lofton, said county spokeswoman Cathy Kuehner.
A Clarke County Ruritan Club member for almost 30 years before his death, Lofton also was a life member of the Hampshire Swine Registry and a member of the American Yorkshire Journal and the Virginia Purebred Swine Breeders Association.
Along with raising hogs, he trained horses at Farnley Farm for Mr. and Mrs. Alex McKay-Smith.
Farming was just one of Lofton’s careers. He also was a truck driver, salesman and manager for W.R. Thompson Sr. and White Post Supply Co. and made farm deliveries for Southern States Petroleum. He owned and operated Lofton’s Texaco in Waterloo for 28 years and was a Smidley Feed Lot Equipment dealer, his obituary showed.
Lofton was a member of White Post United Methodist Church and an honorary member of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Co. His wife, Geraldine Corbin Lofton, preceded him in death in 1993.
The Virginia Pork Industry Association, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, Virginia State Dairymen’s Association, Virginia Sheep Producers Association and Virginia Horse Council sponsor the Hall of Fame.
Lofton is being be inducted into the Hall of Fame on its 10th anniversary.
Gary Hornbaker, a Clarke County sheep and cattle farmer, was inducted last year. Other prior inductees from the county were John D. “Jack” Hardesty, a dairy farmer who owned and operated Harvue Farm, and Patricia Keller Douglas, an Angus cattle raiser.
The Hall of Fame currently has 67 honorees, and five more are being inducted this year, Barlow said.
Inductees have their photos permanently displayed in a gallery at the Alphin-Stuart arena.
